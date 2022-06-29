ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

Ashe County Events

By Compiled By Chanda Richardson
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.

June 30

Singing — The Inspirations will be singing Thursday night 7 p.m. at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, 3044 Old Wilkesboro Rd, Jefferson, NC 28640 (in Glendale Springs Community). For more information, call (336) 982-4840.

July 1 -2

Christmas in July Festival — The Christmas in July Festival will kick off on July 1 from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown West Jefferson. Food vendors will open for business at 4 p.m. On Saturday, the festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include an array of vendors, live music and fun for all.

July 2

The King Bees — Todd Summer Music Series — The King Bees will be performing at Cook Memorial Park, located at 3865 Todd Railroad Grade Road in Todd, from 6 to 8 p.m. as a part of the Todd Summer Music Series.

July 4

4th of July Fireworks Show — Put on by Ashe County Parks and Recreation, the annual July 4 fireworks show will take place from 9:30 to 10 p.m. at 368 Ray Hill Drive in West Jefferson. Viewing areas can be found on both the 221 side of West Jefferson as well as the Main Street side.

July 9

Food Truck Party Day Camp — Hosted by Bethany United Methodist Church, the camp is based on Matthew 6:11 (NRSV) “Give us this day our daily bread.” The Daily Special for Saturday is Jesus Feeds the 5,000+ based on John 6:1-13. There will be dancing and music, crafts, recreation, snacks and a Food Truck serving snow cones. Most of all, we can’t forget our special guests Top Chef and DJ Cupcake. This fun filled one-day event is scheduled for Saturday, July 9 from noon until 3 p.m. for preschoolers up to sixth grade. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Recurring

Griefshare Recovery Group — Recovery Support Group will meet every Monday from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Meetings will take place at Bald Mountain Church. Attendance is free and each participant will receive a free workbook. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Visit griefshare.org for more information.

Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.

Cruise In — The Cruise In will take place every third Saturday from April 16 to Oct. 15 in downtown West Jefferson at 4 p.m.

Ashe Farmers Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Todd, NC
Ashe County, NC
Government
County
Ashe County, NC
City
West Jefferson, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Day Camp#Ray Hill#Fireworks Show#Summer Music
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
100
Followers
376
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy