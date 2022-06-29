Ashe County Events

The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.

June 30

Singing — The Inspirations will be singing Thursday night 7 p.m. at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, 3044 Old Wilkesboro Rd, Jefferson, NC 28640 (in Glendale Springs Community). For more information, call (336) 982-4840.

July 1 -2

Christmas in July Festival — The Christmas in July Festival will kick off on July 1 from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown West Jefferson. Food vendors will open for business at 4 p.m. On Saturday, the festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include an array of vendors, live music and fun for all.

July 2

The King Bees — Todd Summer Music Series — The King Bees will be performing at Cook Memorial Park, located at 3865 Todd Railroad Grade Road in Todd, from 6 to 8 p.m. as a part of the Todd Summer Music Series.

July 4

4th of July Fireworks Show — Put on by Ashe County Parks and Recreation, the annual July 4 fireworks show will take place from 9:30 to 10 p.m. at 368 Ray Hill Drive in West Jefferson. Viewing areas can be found on both the 221 side of West Jefferson as well as the Main Street side.

July 9

Food Truck Party Day Camp — Hosted by Bethany United Methodist Church, the camp is based on Matthew 6:11 (NRSV) “Give us this day our daily bread.” The Daily Special for Saturday is Jesus Feeds the 5,000+ based on John 6:1-13. There will be dancing and music, crafts, recreation, snacks and a Food Truck serving snow cones. Most of all, we can’t forget our special guests Top Chef and DJ Cupcake. This fun filled one-day event is scheduled for Saturday, July 9 from noon until 3 p.m. for preschoolers up to sixth grade. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Recurring

Griefshare Recovery Group — Recovery Support Group will meet every Monday from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Meetings will take place at Bald Mountain Church. Attendance is free and each participant will receive a free workbook. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Visit griefshare.org for more information.

Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.

Cruise In — The Cruise In will take place every third Saturday from April 16 to Oct. 15 in downtown West Jefferson at 4 p.m.

Ashe Farmers Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.