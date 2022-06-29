ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Republicans reject 3 election deniers for statewide office

By CNN Newsource
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the same day a former aide to President Donald Trump’s chief of staff testified about how Trump had wanted to join the throngs of his supporters at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Republicans in Colorado on Tuesday rejected three election deniers running for statewide office....

Parson signs $48B Missouri budget, cuts tax refund program

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has approved a roughly $48 billion state budget while cutting $500 million for tax refunds. Parson signed the budget Thursday. But he also slashed funding that lawmakers had set aside for tax refunds for middle-income taxpayers. The budget still includes enough money to fully pay for the state’s share of public K-12 busing costs, as well as a program to increase teacher pay to at least $38,000 a year. The budget also pays for expanded access to the Medicaid health care program.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri lawmaker convicted in medical clinics fraud scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A state lawmaker has been convicted in a fraud scheme involving her medical practice in southwest Missouri. Tricia Derges, a Nixa Republican, was convicted Tuesday of 22 federal counts including wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances and making false statements to investigators. Federal prosecutors argued during her two week trial that Derges, an assistant physician, lied about providing stem cell treatments at her healthcare clinic and illegally provided prescription drugs. Her attorney, Al Watkins, contended Derges was targeted by prosecutors because she helped underserved populations at her clinics. The state GOP party refused to allow Derges to run for re-election as a Republican this fall.
MISSOURI STATE
NTSB investigators look into fatal Missouri Amtrak accident

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are in Missouri trying to determine how an Amtrak train carrying more than 200 people slammed into a dump truck, killing two train passengers and the truck driver. Amtrak’s Southwest Chief was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago Monday afternoon when it struck a dump truck and derailed at the crossing near Mendon. It isn’t yet clear how many people were hurt but hospitals near the accident scene in western Missouri reported receiving more than 40 patients from the crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the collision derailed seven cars. The truck was broken into pieces.
MENDON, MO
Insider Blog: Tracking chances for storms and high heat indices over the holiday weekend

After a gorgeous few days across Mid-Missouri this week, we're tracking some changes just in time for the holiday weekend. Much more humid air starts to work in to the region with the upper level pattern becoming more zonal, meaning winds flowing west to east. To our north, a slow moving cold front will settle across Mid-Missouri by Friday afternoon. With plenty of instability and a front to trigger development, scattered storms are expected to pop up late in the day and become more widespread into Friday night.
ENVIRONMENT
Tracking rain, storms, and heat returning for the weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild with lows in the lower 70s. TOMORROW: Increasing clouds with storms by mid-late afternoon. Some storms may bring gusty winds and brief heavy rain. Highs in the upper 80s. EXTENDED: We'll enjoy one more night with low humidity before southwesterly winds aloft push in more...
ENVIRONMENT
Tracking much needed rain for the holiday weekend

TODAY: The dry streak continues, with another day under the sun in mid-Missouri. Blue skies, and highs in the low 90s will make for another picturesque summer day. The warmer than normal temperatures will be a bit more tolerable thanks to dewpoints in the 50s this afternoon. TONIGHT: Skies stay...
MISSOURI STATE
Tracking a slow moving front set to bring rounds of rain over the weekend

TODAY: Dewpoints will trend a little higher today, and so will temperatures through the morning. At the same time, a cold front will drop into mid-Missouri by the early afternoon. Along and ahead of the front, showers will try to drift into our northern counties. Folks north of I-70 may encounter a sprinkle or two this morning. The better chance for rain will come in the afternoon as the cold front makes it's way into the region. The front will generate a chance for thunderstorms. Placement of storms depends on where and when the front can encounter better instability. By the early afternoon, recent guidance suggests that daytime warming will help the front generate thunderstorms near I-70. An isolated strong storm is possible with some gusty winds or small hail, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated at this time. The best rain will be centered near the front, wherever it sets up, so likely near I-70. Afternoon highs will vary greatly from north to south across the front. To the north, expect 80s, to the south, mid-to-upper 90s is possible.
MISSOURI STATE

