Movies

Is the Multiverse in Thor: Love and Thunder?

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThor: Into the Thor-Verse? There may be two Thors in Thor: Love and Thunder, but director Taika Waititi isn't hammering out the Multiverse in his sequel to Thor: Ragnarok. The Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded to become the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse with recent installments Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fans React To New Villain Promo Art

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has some new promo art for a special villain. A lot of the speculation around this movie has centered around Namor as the main antagonist for the Wakandans. However, new concept art unearthed by MCU_Facility shows off Attuma in a battle-ready pose. The Atlantan baddie is more commonly a thorn in Namor's side but can lock horns with the Avengers as well. Needless to say, Black Panther fans are happy to be getting any information at all. Check out how Marvel describes the villain down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Rides With Norman Reedus in Season 6 Photo

Whoa: Keanu Reeves is revving up for a Ride With Norman Reedus. The John Wick and Point Break actor filmed an episode in (Johnny) Utah for the sixth season of Ride, AMC's unscripted motorcycle travelogue series following The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on his travels around the world. In a photo posted to Instagram by Nic & Norman's — the Senoia, Georgia restaurant co-owned by Greg Nicotero and the Daryl Dixon actor — Reedus and Reeves slowed down long enough to pose for a scenic peek at their upcoming episode of Ride With Norman Reedus Season 6. See it below.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water Releases New Image

Avatar: The Way of Water released a brand new image from the film. Empire Magazine has been sharing stills from the highly-anticipated sequel all week. This time, the publication showed off one of the Na'vi communing while a big sea creature. (Kind of looks like an animal similar to a whale.) The staggering wildlife plays a massive role in the first Avatar, and it seems that Director James Cameron is just letting it rip in The Way of Water. He also spoke to Empire about how he approached a sequel to a movie that earned so much money at the box office. There has been a lot of conversation about the lasting appeal of this film on social media. However, one quick look at the viewership numbers for the trailer and you can see that the desire to go out and see such a spectacle is very much there. Check out what he had to say down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Wanted To Cut "Corny" Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Scene

Marvel's Kevin Feige wanted to cut a "corny" scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the commentary track for the film, director Sam Raimi explained that he modeled that stare down between Doctor Strange and Baron Mordo on one of his old films. Speaking to writer Michael Waldron, he likened their stare down to The Quick and the Dead. Now, hardcore Raimi fans probably recognized the exchange immediately. However, Feige was concerned that the effect of the Western-style staring contest would lost the audience in a way. Waldron himself actually noticed the reference immediately. However, casual fans might not be as kind. Multiverse of Madness is chock-full of allusions to previous Raimi works like the Evil Dead franchise and his work on Spider-Man. Luckily for the director, the Marvel Studios head wasn't about to fight him over something so small. Here's what the filmmaker said.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Howard Stern Announces Guardians of the Galaxy Star Bradley Cooper Will Be His Running Mate in Presidential Bid

It's been quite the week for radio host and television personality Howard Stern. The former America's Got Talent judge announced on Wednesday that nine-time Academy Award nominee Bradley Cooper has agreed to be his running mate for his 2024 presidential bid. Stern had teased on June 28 that he is looking to the oval office for his next career endeavor, citing frustrations with past presidents. It's unclear if Stern is playing a joke on his listeners or if he is genuinely considering throwing his hat in the ring for the highest position in the American government.
ELECTIONS
ComicBook

Controversial Chris Pratt Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

Chris Pratt's appearance as Star-Lord in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie marked a line in the sand for the actor's career, his transformation from chubby-comedic relief to ripped-action hero had begun. Before he became the Marvel hero however he dipped his toes into another film where he packed on muscle and totted a gun for a mission, technically for a film that wasn't an action movie, 2012's Jessica Chastain-starring Zero Dark Thirty. Now streaming on Netflix, Pratt played a member of Seal Team Six in the film, even playing the character that killed Osama Bin Laden himself, and that's just one of the many things found controversial about this movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Adam: The Rock Responds to Superman Cameo Rumors

We're finally on the cusp of getting DC's Black Adam movie, with the long-awaited blockbuster arriving in theaters later this fall. Over the past several years, it has been teased that the film that is poised to change the hierarchy of power in the live-action DC universe, with its titular character (portrayed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) expected to be an incredibly formidable force on par with Superman. There has definitely been a lot of speculation and rumors about whether or not Superman — particularly Henry Cavill's previous incarnation of Superman — could eventually share the screen with Black Adam, and it looks like Johnson is addressing that possibility head-on. On Friday, Johnson took to Twitter to respond to a fan suggesting the idea of Cavill's Superman cameoing in the film, and reassured that "I hear you & I always got you." As we get closer to Black Adam's October debut, and as the big-screen future of Superman continues to be up in the air, we'll have to wait and see exactly what that entails.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things 4 - Volume 2 Reveals Major Deaths in Finale

Over four seasons of Stranger Things, the series has introduced a number of beloved characters, but given this expanding ensemble, not all of the characters will make it to the end of the journey, forcing audiences to say some tough goodbyes. Previous seasons have faked us out by implying character deaths, only for them to make their returns, but with Season 4 – Volume 2 out now on Netflix, these episodes have brought with them some deaths that are sure to disappoint fans of the series. Making these fatalities hit even harder if how unlikely it is that these characters could return. Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Captain Marvel Meets the MCU's New Captain America in Avengers: Quantum Encounter Footage

Several members of the Avengers, including Captain Marvel and the new Captain America, team up in the first footage from the Disney Wish cruise ship. The new ship in the Disney Cruise Lines features an attraction called Avengers: Quantum Encounter, where passengers play "an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around them" involving Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Some of the first footage captured from Disney Wish shows Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Anthony Mackie's Captain Americainteracting with each other, along with action scenes starring Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly's Wasp, and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel.
MOVIES
ComicBook

First Look at Ultron's Return in Avengers: Quantum Encounter

Avengers: Quantum Encounter has brought back Ultron for their wild show on the Disney Wish. The cruise ship is bringing Marvel heroes to visitors and fans are showing off footage from the show online. Marvel Multiverse shows Ant-Man and the Wasp have been experimenting with Quantum technology out at sea. Ultron attacks and wants to steal it for himself. (Ross Marquand voices the villain just like on Disney+ instead of James Spader.) In response, Captain America, Ms. Marvel, and Captain Marvel all come running to help ward off the robot army. Brie Larson's Carol Danvers appears for the first time since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' post-credit scene. Anthony Mackie also returns as Cap for the first time since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well. Check out the big reunion blowout right here down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Reveals Season 4 Moment That Had Millie Bobby Brown Disgusted and in Tears

The final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season are now streaming on Netflix, and the finale was one of the most intense episodes of the series yet. The kids went up against Vecna, and not everyone made it out of the season alive. The role of Vecna/Henry/One was played by Jamie Campbell Bower who recently spoke with Variety about his character's big showdown with Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven. Apparently, Brown struggled with how scary Bower looked in his Vecna makeup.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Taps Raphael Siddiq as Executive Music Producer

Raphael Saadiq has joined Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur as the Executive Music Producer for the series. Essence Fest is going on right now and the celebration of soul, jazz, and R&B has also provided a ton of information about the Disney series. New York plays a big role in the story, so the musical styles of the boroughs will be incorporated. Of course, Saadiq is a world-renowned musician. He co-wrote original music for The United States vs. Billie Holiday and has helped produce hits for a number of artists. 90s R&B fans will be happy to hear of his involvement after his success with Tony! Toni! Tone! back in that decade. Disney Channel really is taking a fresh approach with Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Dives Into Dark Deku

My Hero Academia is set to dive into the Paranormal Liberation War arc for its sixth season, with Studio BONES returning to document the conflict that will pit the heroes against the forces of Shigaraki. With the after-effects of the War Arc changing the landscape of Hero Society, Deku is also to see a major change within the anime, as one cosplayer helps bring Deku's dark new aesthetic into the real world before it makes its small screen debut.
COMICS
ComicBook

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Trailer Released

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released a trailer for Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, an animated feature film due out later this year. The film, which has no release date yet, features Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, teamed together against an invasion by Starro, in which the Justice League (including the pair's fathers) is under the alien's control. The movie also features appearances by The Flash, Martian Manhunter, and members of the Teen Titans, some of whom have not yet been seen since DC's animated movie universe reset its continuity following the events of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War in 2020.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Flash Showrunner Says No Spinoff Series Currently in the Works

The CW's The Flash is now the longest-running Arrowverse series, having just ended its eighth season earlier this week and with a Season 9 on the way next year. It's also one of the network's few remaining DC Comics inspired series. DC's Stargirl will debut its third season this fall, and Superman & Lois just completed their second season (as well as revealed that its stories take place on a separate Earth from The Flash). Add to that the idea that The Flash's Season 8 finale was originally set up to function as a series finale had a renewal not come through, and many fans have wondered what the future of the series and its characters might be. However, while some of have been hopeful that part of The Flash's future might include spinoffs, series showrunner Eric Wallace says he's just focused on The Flash and the season ahead.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Boys: Black Noir Trends After Fans Can't Believe His Origin Story

Throughout the majority of The Boys, Black Noir has served as a silent supporting character, often acting as the right-hand man to Antony Starr's terrifying Homelander. The character has gotten more screen time in the show's third season, however, with much of Episode 7 focused on the vigilante. As it turns out, fans of the R-rated series loved his role so much this time around, the character became a trending topic on social media. Full spoilers incoming for The Boys, proceed with caution if you've yet to catch up.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

John Wick: Chapter 4 Star Rina Sawayama Shares Favorite Memory of Working With Keanu Reeves

John Wick: Chapter 4's Rina Sawayama shared her favorite memory of working with Keanu Reeves. While the fourth installment of the action series doesn't hit theaters until next year, the actress told Metro how hard the Matrix star trains. In her explanation, a day at the gym was really destroying everyone and Reeves had a very relatable response. He actually does all of his own stunts for this one, so the physical ordeal was all too real. Sawayama also mentioned that she's only in a section of the film, so the singer felt like she got lucky in that regard. No such luck for the John Wick actor, he had to really grind to keep his body in tip-top shape. Check out what she had to say about the experience right here down below.
MOVIES

