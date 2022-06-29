ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Heart Mac & Cheese brings late-night restaurant option to Palm Springs; grand opening set for Wednesday

By Ema Sasic, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago

After enjoying a karaoke-filled night out on the town in downtown Palm Springs, restaurateur Blu Bryan wanted nothing more than a slice of pizza to top off the evening.

Unfortunately, the place he had in mind was closed.

"It was very disappointing," said Bryan, BMC Foods CEO. And he's not the only one who has gone through a similar dilemma since "all I hear is how people complain that there's nowhere to eat at night" except for fast food options.

So he decided something needed to change.

Starting Wednesday, people with a hankering for late-night cheesy goodness will be able to enjoy mac and cheese concoctions, grilled cheese sandwiches and more at I Heart Mac & Cheese, located at 190 S. Indian Canyon Drive. A grand opening event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

I Heart Mac & Cheese will be open 10 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The fast-casual food spot in downtown marks the chain's first location in California.

On Tuesday, invited guests got to explore the restaurant for the first time, equipped with a greenery wall with the establishment's logo on it, bathrooms with neon signs featuring movie quotes lit up and, of course, plenty of food and drinks. Samples provided included breaded mac bites that were crunchy on the outside and filled with gooey mac and cheese on the inside, lobster mac and cheese with Maine lobster, Muenster cheese, lobster cream, white truffle oil and scallions, a short rib Philly bowl and a skinny sweet & spicy bowl made with grilled chicken and vegetables.

Along with its wide variety of cheesy offerings, I Heart Mac & Cheese also offers vegan, non-dairy, gluten-free and plant-based options. For dessert, patrons can choose from a cup of chocolate chip cookies, a marshmallow bar and cheesecake bites.

Mac and cheese is Bryan's favorite comfort food from his childhood, he said, and is associated with many "happy times." That love has carried over into his adulthood, which he hopes others will be able to indulge in too.

Palm Springs resident Tray Smith also has strong childhood connections to mac and cheese, so much so that Nell Smith, his wife, said she has to try to make it as close to his father's recipe. Because of their deep connection to cheesy meals, coming to Tuesday night's party was a no-brainer for both of them.

Aside from the various meal offerings available at the restaurant, the two self-described "foodies" are most excited to have a late-night spot open in downtown.

The opening of the restaurant has been a long time coming as supply demands, electrical and water upgrades and other issues pushed back the original opening from November 2021, Bryan said. But the Palm Springs community has been supportive every step of the way, he said, and he's excited to welcome people in.

"The support that we get from the other restaurants is just amazing," he added. "It's touching how close the restaurant industry is here. There's no fighting, they're all here to help one another."

This won't be the only I Heart Mac & Cheese location in California for long. Bryan said 20 sites are planned for Southern California, with Big Bear expected to be the next location.

The south Florida-based restaurant also will offer catering for businesses and entertainment venues, as well as food truck options for special events. Bryan said a partnership with Indio-based homeless services center Martha's Village and Kitchen is also in the works.

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: I Heart Mac & Cheese brings late-night restaurant option to Palm Springs; grand opening set for Wednesday

