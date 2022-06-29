ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Pine Lawn man accused of stealing from body of victim killed in crash

By Ashleigh Jackson
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0brdEn_0gPC3Wug00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police arrested a man accused of stealing jewelry off the body of a driver killed in a two-vehicle crash in Pine Lawn.

Elmer Perry, 46, was charged with one count of felony stealing in the case.

Top story: Dawan Ferguson’s daughter alleges abuse by father

The crash happened in the 4200 block of Jennings Station Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, according to the North County Police Cooperative.

Police said a vehicle hit another car that was exiting a driveway. The driver who was pulling out of the driveway died in the crash. The other driver survived, but their car caught on fire. Police did not release either of their names.

Trending: Adam Wainwright hides signed ball at Busch Stadium

Moments after the crash, police said another person approached the accident scene and took jewelry off the deceased victim. Investigators later identified the suspect as Perry, who reportedly confessed to the theft.

The stolen jewelry was returned to the victim’s next of kin.

Perry remains in custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center. His bond was set at $25,000, cash only.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 11

JuJu Jones
3d ago

Glad they got the right man this time. Hopefully the people apologize for beating up the wrong man.

Reply
3
Related
KMOV

Man, woman shot and killed in Vandeventer neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man and woman are dead after they were shot Saturday afternoon in St. Louis, police said. The shooting happened at North Sarah and CD Banks right outside Turner Park around 2:25 p.m. Police said the man and woman were found not conscious or breathing. Their ages and names have not been released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man dies in crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man died in a crash early Saturday morning in north St. Louis city limits. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 9200 block of Riverview Boulevard near the Baden neighborhood. Investigators say the man’s car left the roadway and struck a bridge pillar. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Police: 6 hurt in 4 St. Louis shootings since Friday afternoon

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating multiple shootings since the start of the Fourth of July weekend. Police say six people have been shot in four reported shootings since Friday afternoon. No deaths have been reported from the shootings, though some of the victims are battling critical injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferguson, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

Man shot, killed in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man found wounded by officers in south St. Louis died overnight Friday. Officers found a man dead on the ground next to a parked car around 1 a.m. in the 3500 block of Russell next to the Compton Hill Reservoir near Interstate 44. Police said the man was shot in the back of the head. Homicide investigators do not have any suspects as of now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 dead after fatal crash in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One man is dead after a fatal car crash in north St. Louis City early Saturday morning. The single-car crash happened in the 9200 block of Riverview at around 3:22 a.m. Police said the car went off the road and hit a bridge pillar. The man was found dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Man charged after 1-year-old girl shot in robbery attempt

ST. LOUIS — A man is facing charges after a 1-year-old girl was shot in the head on June 10. The girl survived but is still recovering in the hospital. Twenty-two-year-old Desmond Harris is facing several charges after an apparent attempted robbery in St. Louis City's Fairground neighborhood, police said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police looking for man, 2 women who they say used stolen credit cards at South County stores

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a man and two women who they say used stolen debit and credit cards to buy gift cards at stores in South County. The suspects were captured on surveillance camera. Police tell News 4 that the man targeted older women as they shopped. When they were not paying attention, he took their wallets from their purse. Authorities say he then went to the Sam’s Club location on Lemay Ferry and used stolen debit and credit cards to buy gift cards.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
kttn.com

Two Missouri teenagers charged with robbing postal workers

Two men from Missouri are facing federal charges accusing them of robbing two mail carriers at gunpoint on June 9. Roy Lee Jones, 19, and Xavier Sean Boyd, 18, of Jennings, were charged by complaint on June 15 with two counts of robbery and two counts of theft of a mail key. Boyd appeared in U.S. District Court on June 23 and Jones appeared in court Thursday.
JENNINGS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jennings Station Road#Nexstar Media Inc
5 On Your Side

Teens charged with robbing letter carriers of mailbox keys at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers are facing federal charges after police said they stole arrow keys from mail carriers at gunpoint earlier this month. A press release from U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming of the Eastern District of Missouri said 19-year-old Roy Lee Jones and 18-year-old Xavier Sean Boyd were charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of theft of a mail key on June 15.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Holloway indicted in death of Dodd, unborn child

EDWARDSVILLE - A Madison County grand jury indicted an Alton man in murder of a pregnant woman who was found decapitated by her mother. Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, of Alton, was indicted June 30 on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, all Class M felonies; dismembering a human body, a Class X felony; offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony; and concealment of a homicidal death, a Class 3 felony.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
southernillinoisnow.com

Two plead guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine charges

Two men have pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to unlawful possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. 43-year-old Timothy Hill of East 5th in Centralia was sentenced to two years first offender probation, ordered to abstain from drugs, with treatment and random testing, and complete 30 hours of public service work. Hill was arrested in August of 2020.
CENTRALIA, IL
KMOV

St. Louis man sentenced to 6 years in prison, caught three times with drugs, guns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man will serve time for being caught with drugs and guns three times. Statements show Carlos Bell admitting to being caught twice with a gun and three times with fentanyl or marijuana in a three-month period. On Sept. 8, 2020, police arrested him and found drugs and a loaded gun with a large capacity magazine on the front seat of his car.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy