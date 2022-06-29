Pine Lawn man accused of stealing from body of victim killed in crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police arrested a man accused of stealing jewelry off the body of a driver killed in a two-vehicle crash in Pine Lawn.

Elmer Perry, 46, was charged with one count of felony stealing in the case.

The crash happened in the 4200 block of Jennings Station Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, according to the North County Police Cooperative.

Police said a vehicle hit another car that was exiting a driveway. The driver who was pulling out of the driveway died in the crash. The other driver survived, but their car caught on fire. Police did not release either of their names.

Moments after the crash, police said another person approached the accident scene and took jewelry off the deceased victim. Investigators later identified the suspect as Perry, who reportedly confessed to the theft.

The stolen jewelry was returned to the victim’s next of kin.

Perry remains in custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center. His bond was set at $25,000, cash only.

