ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Remote Regatta: Model yacht club takes to the lake

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago

On a warm and blustery Saturday in June, with the stiff breeze making a good day for sailing, a dozen enthusiasts prepared their crafts on the shores of Frederick's Whittier Lake.

With the cry of “Boats in the water!” a flotilla of small model boats glided silently through the water, with the occasional rustle of a sail the only noise.

But along the shore, there was plenty of action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcdCq_0gPC34Wp00
Buy Now Members of the Northern Maryland Yacht Club paced quickly along the edge of the lake, twisting the knobs of their remote controls as they guided their boats around a series of buoys as they tried to stay ahead of the pack. As one race began, Bart Drummond was deciding if he wants to start with a port or starboard tack – meaning whether he wants to begin with his main sail leaning left or right. Staff photo by Bill Green

Members of the Northern Maryland Model Yacht Club paced quickly along the edge of the lake, twisting the knobs of their remote controls as they guided their boats around a series of buoys, as they tried to stay ahead of the pack.

As one race began, Bart Drummond was deciding if he wanted to start with a port or starboard tack — i.e., with his main sail leaning left or right.

“What way is the wind going?” he muttered to himself as he fiddled with the knobs and joystick that control the rudder and the sail of his 650-centimeter sailboat.

Each race consists of two laps around a series of buoys at one end of the lake. Sailors have to avoid running into each other's boats, as well as follow other rules that guide the races.

“That's what makes this sport very unique,” Drummond said. “It's easy to get a boat and sail it around in a pond ... but it's hard to win a race because there's certain rules you have to follow.”

The 12 boats represented a good turnout, Drummond said. The club has 18 members, but people from other clubs usually attend events, too.

The group gathers on the first Saturday of each month to race their radio-controlled boats, drawing boaters from Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia, Drummond said.

“Out here, we just want to have fun,” he said.

He's trying to promote the club to new people and suggested that married couples who are having problems give the sport a try. They can work on the boat, as well as travel and sail together. “It gives you time together,” he said.

While he works on the boat, his wife also participates.

“She's not quite as competitive as me,” he said with a chuckle.

Club member Mike Cavanaugh enjoys the camaraderie and competition of race days and has made friends in multiple states through his hobby.

He remembers seeing a grandfather and grandson sailing a model boat on a lake in Michigan when he was younger, “and they were having so much fun, I was just hooked,” he said.

Now he has a dozen boats and races as often as possible.

He said he prefers sailing models to real boats. “When you're in a sailboat, you can't see how pretty it is,” he said.

For Mari Spina, the joy is the chance to be outside with the combination of the sun, wind and your own reflexes, as you guide your boat around the lake. “I commune with the water,” she said.

Spina has participated in races for about five years and owns 13 boats in a variety of classes.

Your first year of racing is typically spent learning the basics of the sport and how to control your boat — “then maybe you're competitive,” Spina said.

One of the purposes of the club is to help new racers practice and gain skills.

They usually race five to six individual races, take a break to announce the winners, and then split into teams with better racers teaming up with those at the bottom of the standings. They give each team about 10 minutes to talk, allowing more experienced sailors to mentor newer ones, Drummond said.

“We want everybody to get better, and this is one of the ways we do that,” he said.

News-Post staff writer Mary Grace Keller contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: How to Pick Crabs

As families gather for Fourth of July weekend, a staple on many Maryland tables will of course be steamed crabs. Increased demand over the holiday weekend – combined with decreased supply from the crab population decline that has led Maryland to limit crabbing this summer – means consumers can expect higher prices for their favorite crustacean.
BALTIMORE, MD
thecatoctinbanner.com

Watch out for bears!

Photo of Black Bear on South Altamont Avenue in Thurmont by Bob Delphey. Last month, a young black bear wandered onto the property of a Frederick hotel on Buckeystown Pike and climbed one of the trees. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources sent a team to tranquilize the bear and release him near Gambrill State Park.
THURMONT, MD
hagerstownmagazine.com

Classic Car Group for Children

Cruising for a cause: Club raises money for children. If it’s a Saturday night, Larry Sulser can be found sitting in a banana yellow delivery van blaring ‘50s and ‘60s music while in the back parking lot of JCPenney’s at the Valley Mall. He’s not alone,...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Bay Weekly

Annapolis Mayor Wins Boat Battle

In a waterfront city where the mayor often arrives to work and events by boat, a resolution to deputize his personal vessel created a bit of a storm. In the end though, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley got his wish. Late Monday evening a resolution brought before the city council to have the mayor’s rigid-hull inflatable boat deputized passed with just one vote against.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Frederick, MD
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Cars
Frederick, MD
Cars
Daily Voice

Fast-Growing Grocery Outlet Opens Maryland Outpost

A fast-growing markdown grocer is making its mark in Maryland. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. opened in mid-June at on Massey Boulevard in Hagerstown, Supermarket News reports. Customers can enter to win $1,000 in groceries through July 14. A typical shopper basket is approximately 40 percent lower than conventional grocers, 20...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
The Associated Press

Crews battle Maryland summer camp fire, no injuries reported

THURMONT, Md. (AP) — Crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Firefighters were initially dispatched about 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said.
mocoshow.com

MoCo Pizzeria Is The Only Pizza From Maryland to Make 50 Top Pizza’s 2022 Best Pizza in the USA List

On June 29, USA Today published a ‘Top 50 Pizzerias in the US’ list, “as ranked by Italian pizza experts.” The list was created by 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples. New York City reigns supreme with 9 pizzerias on the list, but Montgomery County contributed with the 25th ranked pizzeria in the country– Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana, located in Darnestown/Gaithersburg.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Anne Arundel County No Discharge Zone Takes Effect July 1

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), along with the Severn River Association, Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis, announce that a federally approved No Discharge Zone (NDZ) designation for 13 bodies of water in Anne Arundel County, including Annapolis Harbor, takes effect July 1, 2022. After receiving a […]
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Cavanaugh
shepherdstownchronicle.com

A celebration of Shepherdstown: StreetFest draws thousands, plans for annual return

SHEPHERDSTOWN — Saturday dawned bright and sunny, which was perfect weather for the return of Shepherdstown StreetFest, after a four-year hiatus. Thousands of tourists and community residents took to the streets of downtown Shepherdstown, to shop from the booths of about 70 artisans and retailers, listen to live music and feast on food from local establishments and food trucks. The success of this event was the result of the hard work of many local people, under the new leadership of organizing committee president John Meeker.
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Storm Threat Prompts Alert Day Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very warm and humid Friday did yield some strong storms, but by the time they reached the Baltimore area they collapsed and essentially fell apart. Saturday could be a different story. Before anyone can enjoy a bright and calm Independence Day, they will have to get through an Alert Day on Saturday. A cold front will move through Saturday late in the afternoon into the evening and trigger strong to severe storms. Damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding are all possible. The good news is much of our Saturday will be great for the beach, pool or barbecue! By the second half of the weekend, it should dry out, making for a decent evening for grilling. Behind the front, is drier less humid air, which will eventually move into parts of Maryland by Sunday afternoon and evening. On Monday, the Fourth of July, dry weather and sunshine will continue just in time for the fireworks at night. Let’s celebrate and be safe! Bob Turk
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27.com

Missing man from Maryland may travel in Midstate

(WHTM) — A missing man from Rockville City, Maryland may be traveling in or around the Midstate. According to a tweet from The Rockville City Police Department, officials are looking for 84-year-old James Thomas Marrinan. Marrinan is a white man, five feet 10 inches with white hair. Get daily...
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yacht Racing#Regatta#Remote Controls#Vehicles
Wbaltv.com

Maryland waterman gains 1M TikTok followers by showing behind-the-scenes crabbing

PASADENA, Md. — A young Marylander has gained an impressive following on Tik Tok, crabbing his way to more than 1 million followers. "My whole life is crabbing and fixing stuff or whatever, and so I was like I'll just start putting this stuff online, and it took off. People really seemed to like it," waterman Luke McFadden said.
fox5dc.com

I-270 sinkhole: Officials announce repair work is complete, roadway fully reopened

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Maryland transportation officials announced Friday that repair work is complete on the sinkhole that opened up in June on I-270 in Gaithersburg. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) announced that work on the sinkhole located along southbound I-270 prior to I-370 was completed and that that all travel lanes of the highway have been reopened. They say the right shoulder will remain closed because additional work will be required off the main roadway after the holiday weekend.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Damages Estimated at $2,000,000 for Camp Airy; Frederick Fire Marshal’s Office Deems Building a Total Loss

Press release from Frederick County Fire & Rescue: On Wednesday June 29, 2022, the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services was dispatched to a building fire at Camp Airy, located at 14938 Old Camp Airy Road, Thurmont, Maryland. A Frederick County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer as well as a Maryland State Trooper were first on the scene and confirmed smoke on the second floor of the structure and that the building was evacuated. Arriving fire crews located the camp’s dining hall with visible smoke and a rapid intervention dispatch, tanker task force, and second alarm were requested. The incident brought in over 100 firefighters from Maryland and Pennsylvania to battle the blaze. Fire and Rescue crews were able to isolate the fire to the dining hall and Camp Airy staff relocated all campers safely to a distant section of the property. The fire was brought under control in about three hours but numerous crews remained on scene for the duration of the day extinguishing hot spots.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Michelin-starred DC restaurant opening Chevy Chase outpost

The duo behind D.C.’s Michelin-starred Latin American restaurant Imperfecto, and sister restaurant Seven Reasons, will open a new Latin American-themed restaurant in Chevy Chase, Maryland, this fall called Joy. The Chevy Chase Land Company has signed Seven Restaurant Group to 5471 Wisconsin Avenue for a 150-seat, 4,800-square-foot restaurant in...
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Local Nonprofit, Restaurant Chain Provide 600 Meals To Camp Airy After Dining Hall Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local organizations are stepping up to help after a major fire destroyed the dining hall of a popular summer camp Wednesday in Frederick County. Feed the Fridge, a local nonprofit, has teamed up with D.C.-based restaurant chain Medium Rare to deliver 600 meals to campers at Camp Airy in Thurmont. The meals include steak and grilled chicken with salad, along with a vegetarian option, the nonprofit said. The nonprofit stocks more than 10 community fridges around D.C. and Maryland with up to 100 free meals a day. Feed the Fridge was founded by Mark Bucher, and Medium Rare was co-founded...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
239
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy