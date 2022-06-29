Richland County Council puts rezoning projects on hold

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is sharing a list of flood-prone intersections in an effort to give drivers a heads-up ahead of expected rain later in the day. In a statement released on Friday, the city urged drivers to be cautious while driving in general but suggested that there are several streets and intersections that are "prone to flooding" during heavy rains. In particular, the city said not to attempt driving through flooded roads and intersections or "turn around, don't drown."

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO