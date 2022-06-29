ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus Lions looking to bounce back vs. Carolina

By Jack Patterson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOOFY_0gPC26KU00

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – After a tough loss on the road Sunday at Albany, the Columbus Lions are looking forward.

The Lions have four games left in the regular season, including two against the top team in the National Arena League, the Carolina Cobras. Despite the slip up against Albany, the Lions’ playoff destiny remains in their own hands. However, Head Coach Jason Gibson admits that the Lions have to get the job done on the road.

Carolina’s going to be tough, especially playing them on the road. And it’s a hard place to play. And I know the travel trip and right now our road record is not too good. I always said the beginning of the season you need to be 50% on the road and we’re not 50% on the road. We only won one road trip. And that’s got to change. It’s got to change for us to be able to make some noise and be a really good team. It’s easy to play at home because we have such a great crowd, great fans and a great facility. So but you got to go on the road, win a game.

Jason Gibson, Columbus Lions Head Coach

The Lions will face the Cobras at 7pm on Saturday in Greensboro.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
citizenofeastalabama.com

PC All-Stars breeze their way to the state title, 9-3

When Case Rasmus speaks, opposing team coaches, players and fans had better listen. He will be telling them the truth. “The other coaches and their players and even some parents laughed when they saw one of our players wearing a bow. They would then say, ‘Oh, it’s a girl. How nice.’ I told them she was one of our best players, if not our best one. They didn’t believe me. But, a couple of innings into our games, they knew she could play with the boys,” Rasmus said of his niece Kinley Rasmus, the daughter of his brother and one of his assistant coaches Cory Rasmus.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WKRG News 5

Satsuma High School hires new head football coach Rodney Jordan from Eufaula

MONROE, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma High School has found a new football coach, according to a Facebook post from the Satsuma City School System Thursday, June 30. Rodney Jordan comes to the Gators after serving as the assistant athletic director, assistant head football coach, offensive coordinator and strength & conditioning coordinator for Eufaula High School […]
SATSUMA, AL
WTVM

Atlanta-based brewery coming to Midcity Yards in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Atlanta-based brewery is soon coming to Columbus. Scofflaw Brewing Co. will be an addition to Midcity Yards. “Columbus is the perfect city for new expansion,” said Matt Shirah, Founder and CEO of Scofflaw. “We’ve seen commercial development explode around us, positively shifting the future of the neighborhood. We couldn’t be more excited to join Midcity Yards on a project that we believe will have the same incredible long-term effect in such an exciting and active place like Columbus.”
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbus, GA
Sports
City
Albany, GA
City
Columbus, GA
City
Greensboro, GA
WTVM

Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a police presence on Whittlesey Blvd. The Columbus Police Department is in front of Ross Dress for Less in Columbus Park Crossing. However, it is unknown at this time what is causing this presence. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Sign-up for WRBL’s Daily Newsletter!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Are you interested in staying informed on local, state, or national news? Stay up to date on daily news that matters to you! You can receive daily headlines directly in your email inbox every Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. Interested participants can sign up through the “email newsletter sign-up” section […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

LAGRANGE: Man detained for striking victim with shovel

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office responded to a potential stabbing on June 30 at around 7:11 p.m. Upon arriving, deputies found the victim with severe injuries on his neck. The victim advised that a Joey McClendon had struck him with a shovel. Deputies found McLendon in the nearby woods and proceeded […]
LAGRANGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#The Columbus Lions#The National Arena League#Columbus Lions Head#Nexstar Media Inc
cullmantribune.com

Taking care of tomatoes

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala.—Tomatoes are by far the most popular plant in the vegetable garden but can also be the most problematic. Eliminate the questions and begin the official summer season with proper tomato care. Weather, garden insects and environmental disorders–as well as viral, fungal and bacterial problems–are all challenges...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Body found buried in backyard of house on Carriage Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On June 29, authorities discovered a body buried in a backyard on Carriage Drive. According to Chief Freddie Blackmon, the remains were discovered at the home of 64-year-old missing woman Julie Marie Carton. Although the identity of the body has no been confirmed as the missing woman, he says investigators looking into her disappearance were led to the home to search for Carton.
COLUMBUS, GA
aces.edu

Food Friday: Two-Crust Peach Cobbler

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala.—Peaches are ripe for the pickin’ in Alabama. While there isn’t anything quite like a bowl of fresh-cut peaches, there is something to be said for a peach cobbler with a good crust. Look no further than the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s The Auburn Cookbook. The Two-Crust Peach Cobbler recipe is sure to knock your socks off!
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's a quick guide to changes in city services in Auburn and Opelika over the holiday weekend

Independence Day falls on Monday this year, which means there will be an adjusted waste schedule. Environmental Services for both Opelika and Auburn will not be running routes on Monday in observance of the Fourth of July. That means that garbage and recycling pickup will run a day late, meaning that Monday’s pickup will be on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, and so on.
OPELIKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for man missing since 2018

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing since around Sept. 23, 2018. Police say that Reginald Dekeith Mims, aka Raykeith, was last seen near Hamilton Road and 31st St. Anyone with information on Mims whereabouts is asked to either call […]
COLUMBUS, GA
thecitymenus.com

Publix Confirmed for Merganser Commons at Hills and Dales Farm

This article has been updated to reflect the announcement of Publix. We originally reported it as unknown at the time in May. Several updates have also been included to reflect the openings of several businesses in the LaGrange area. LaGrange and Troup County are full of optimism, especially with new...
LAGRANGE, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Remembering History, Fourth Of July Celebrations At Lake Condy

On the Fourth of July weekend, many families will be heading to Lake Martin, Lake Harding or the beach in search of cool breezes. Years ago, Lake Condy was the only recreation area for families in Opelika to enjoy for swimming on sultry summer days. Families would pack a picnic to enjoy for lunch and swim in water so clear stones could be seen at the bottom.
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for man last seen in early 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for around a year and a half. Forest Clayton-Pate Preston, 51, was last seen near the 8000 block of Warm Springs Rd in Columbus on Jan. 7, 2021. Police say Preston is a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy