Johnson City, TN

Celebration of Life Cookout held Saturday

By Jayonna Scurry
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An event created to celebrate people’s birthdays who might not normally have the chance to happened at Carver Recreation Center.

Celebrate Life Ya Un’ is an organization dedicated to encouraging people and uplifting others.

They have celebrate life events for anniversary, employment, birth, graduations, or any other significant milestone.

This one was for people with birthdays from April through June.

The celebrations are open to the public even if you’re not celebrating a personal milestone.

There was food, music, gifts, and games for everyone to enjoy.

“Make everyone feel like they are loved like Jesus said, love one another as I have loved you. You know there’s no social status attached to that and we just want to promote that and everyone is special and we all have life and it’s worth celebrating you now that special day which is your birthday that God put us on this earth, so we all need to celebrate that,” said Doris Kaifa the director of Celebrate Life Ya Un’ Mission.

The next celebration of life event for birthdays July through September will be September 17th at Milligan College.

