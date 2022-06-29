ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, WI

Community rallying around Clinton’s La Guacamaya restaurant after owners face racist messages

By Arman Rahman
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ND49A_0gPByzOI00

CLINTON, Wis. — For six months, La Guacamaya restaurant has brought a spot of color and Mexican cuisine to downtown Clinton.

But within the last three months, fear has been all the owners can taste.

“I think they were really happy when it started, but now they’re really scared. They are nervous,” said Ginna Isunza, the director of the YWCA’s Immigrant Outreach Program.

Isunza spoke to News 3 Now on behalf of the owners, who are still too afraid to appear on camera. “They don’t feel safe. They have kids, they have families that they have to take care of and they don’t feel safe to do that.”

“They did file a police report because of the calls that they were receiving with all those threats and people just calling in and saying ‘leave town, close the restaurant, go back to your country’ was one of the messages so they did report that to police,” said Isunza. “They did write some very bad messages on some of the dollar bills when they were making the payments.”

Translating to “the macaw” in Spanish, the owners of La Guacamaya named it after the macaw they said they encountered after losing their baby recently.

They had been working in the restaurant industry for years. After considering Janesville and Beloit, they eventually picked Clinton.

“It has escalated to that small group coming into the restaurant and saying things and, it’s just that fact of they have the courage to come into a restaurant and tell you to remove a flag,” Isunza said. “Decoration around the restaurant, having the Mexican flag inside the restaurant, just the fact that you’re Mexican.”

The racist messages from what they call a small group led them to reach out to her.

“When they called me and were like, ‘We’re going to close,’ I was like, ‘No you’re not, no you’re not.’”

The owners heard the group was trying to get signatures to close the small business, b ut the city told Isunza that’s unlikely because there are no legitimate complaints and their permits are in order.

So Isunza put the word out, and support has flooded in from Clinton, Beloit, Janesville, Rockford, and as far as Minnesota.

“We received lots of emails, members of the community wanting to help,” she said. “We received an email of some pro-bono work regarding building their website, people wanted to make donations to the restaurant.”

Despite receiving offers, both Isunza and the owners said they’re not looking for donations, and there’s no GoFundMe set up. They want to work and for people to come by and try the food at La Guacamaya.

“When you take a look at how many people, you know, how (much) larger is the group that wants to support them, it’s just totally different,” said Isunza.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Inaugural Lager Than Life festival comes to Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit has announced a brand new beer festival on Friday. The festival will take place on July 23rd, in the greater Beloit area, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to Visit Beloit. It will be called the Lager Than Life beer fest.
BELOIT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Beloit, WI
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Injustice#Food Drink#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#La Guacamaya#Mexican
wlip.com

Popular Kenosha Coffee Shop to Close

Harborside Common Grounds on the north end of Kenosha’s downtown has announced that they are closing for good at the end of August, just 10 days after their 22nd anniversary. Harborside made the announcement via their Facebook page. The coffee shop cited rising costs, lack of quality products, and...
KENOSHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Albanese’s Roadhouse owner dies at 91

WAUKESHA — Dominic Albanese loved life, which included his family, his restaurant and patrons of Albanese’s Roadhouse, whom he described as “family.” Albanese died on Sunday at the age of 91. “He has been in the restaurant business for almost 70 years,” his daughter Lori Syverson...
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Workers at downtown Madison Starbucks win unionization bid

MADISON, Wis. — Workers at a downtown Madison Starbucks have voted to unionize, becoming the first of the chain’s locations in the city to do so. In a news release, the Chicago & Midwest Regional Joint Board of Workers United said workers at the Starbucks cafe at 1 East Main Street voted 15-1 in favor of unionization. The National Labor Relations Board counted the ballots Thursday afternoon.
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Update: Large Power Outage On The East Side

UPDATE: COMED is working 5 different power outages, that is affecting approx. 750 customers. COMED is working hard, to restore the power . Details are minimal right now. Sources are reporting that there is a possible fire in the 1400 block of James. Sources are reporting some wires were on...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy