Mission, TX

Mission PD renews focus on active shooter training

By Marco Ramirez
 3 days ago

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department is stepping up its training to respond to active shooters at schools.

While MPD has conducted active shooter trainings before the Uvalde mass shooting, the department is now retraining its officers with newly certified staff.

“The really important part of law enforcement responding to active shooters is understanding how civilians respond to active shooters when it is happening,” said Matthew Fernuik, an investigator with the Mission Police Department.

Fernuik is one of the instructors in charge of the active shooter trainings.

He told ValleyCentral the department wants to make sure it is prepared if the unthinkable were to happen.

“I have an emotional investment because I live in the city, I have children that go to school here, I want to teach these officers and the civilians and the community how to respond to these shootings, how to do it and for them to feel in a safe environment,” Fernuik said.

The training consists of classroom instruction followed by officers responding to real-life simulations inside a school.

Mission Police is also in constant contact with area school districts to be better prepared.

“Today we are here with IDEA,” Arturo Flores, Public Information Officer for MPD said. “They lent us this school this is where we are going to be training. Sharyland is next, then Mission so we are making contact with all the schools.”

While there were only a handful of officers present at Tuesday’s training, MPD will expand this learning experience.

“We want to refresh all our officers with the active shooter training,” Flores said. “We are going to be training all of our 200 officers in the department.”

The hope for these officers is to never use this training.

However, MPD says they are prepared to respond to an active shooter if they have to, and don’t want any of its residents to feel in danger at school or anywhere else.

“We will respond correctly and accurately and that they are safe if something like this happens,” Fernuik said. “We are not going to wait outside of a door, we are not going to wait we are going to go in and engage this threat.”

Mission Police will also hold an active shooter training for the public at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The training will take place at Speer Memorial Library.

ValleyCentral

Identities of men killed in fatal rollover released

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety released the identities of the men killed in Wednesday’s fatal rollover crash. Two men died from their injuries in the crash and two others were hospitalized in critical condition. Gabriel Salas Sifuentes, a 29-year-old from Mexico, died at the scene of the crash. Jose Ismael […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS investigates single-vehicle fatal crash

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one dead Friday. According to Texas DPS, a man was traveling on Moore Road west of Whalen Road in Alamo when he drove off the roadway at around 7:45 p.m. The vehicle, a black Chevrolet Trailblazer, went airborne […]
ALAMO, TX
KRGV

Edinburg couple previously charged with hostage taking facing new charges

An Edinburg couple who were arrested last year and accused of holding three migrants hostage and forcing them to work without pay were indicted on new charges. A federal grand jury on Tuesday returned a seven-count superseding indictment against Eduardo Javier Gomez, 31, and Margarita Alvarez, 40, on a charge of financially benefitting from the forced labor, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville man accused of concussing victim outside bar

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested earlier this month for assaulting a man at Shot Republic, police say. On June 21, Jose Antonio Sauceda, was accused of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon outside of Shot Republic, a bar on Pablo Kisel in Brownsville. According to Brownsville PD Investigator Martin Sandoval, […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Additional DPS checkpoints in Texas raises concerns among truck drivers

Valley truck drivers are weighing in on Gov. Abbott's new order to add new vehicle inspection checkpoints in Texas. The decision comes after over 50 migrants died in connection with an abandoned tractor-trailer in San Antonio. After hearing about the governor's plans, the owner of a Brownsville trucking company was...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

One vehicle crash in Willacy County

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a one-vehicle crash. In a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the location of the accident is at FM 490 and 1425 towards Lasara. Sheriff’s deputies are assisting Texas DPS, EMS, and Raymondville Fire Department and have closed the roadway. Authorities ask that […]
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Rusteberg Dedicated Life & Work To Brownsville

Fred W. Rusteberg was known as a gentleman, a soft-spoken and persistent advocate for his banking company and community. Rusteberg could also bring it, when need be, a steely resolve emerging when he saw an injustice or inequity that required a challenge. One of those times occurred about 20 years ago when the chancellor of the University of Texas System visited Brownsville. It was to be a festive occasion in celebrating the dedication of new education and business buildings on the campus of UT-Brownsville.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

