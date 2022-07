BRISTOL, Va. — The furniture once utilized at the former Bristol Mall will soon find new life. Hard Rock International has donated various items from the former mall building that is set to transform into the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol site, officials said in a news release on Friday. Items such as flowerpots, former kiosks and more have been given to the Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Kingsport.

