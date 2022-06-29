Ukrainian pastry chef opens Mount Airy café Cle Doree

When Julia Kazanov was a child, growing up in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, she liked to follow her grandmother around the kitchen. While her sister played outside, Kazanov would sit beside her grandmother’s stove as she cooked sweet, fruit-filled pierogies.

“Keep quiet,” her grandmother would tell her. If she made a sound, the yeast wouldn’t rise.

After all these years, when Kazanov closes her eyes, she can still smell it. The warm dough. The baking fruit, usually apples or apricots, plucked straight from a tree in her grandmother’s backyard.

It’s the scent of her childhood.

Today, the smell of baking Ukrainian and French pastries fills a small, shoebox-like building on Mount Airy’s Main Street, an ocean away from where Kazanov spent the first 19 years of her life.

Although Kazanov originally purchased the facility to serve as a distribution center for her catering business, she opened Cle Doree as a café and pastry shop this winter.

“All of my clients and friends tell me, ‘Julia, we want to have your dessert on a daily basis,’” Kazanov said. “‘Not just for special events.’”

She figured she’d wait a couple of months to see how many customers came to the café. If business wasn’t good, she planned to close the shop and go back to using the building only as a kitchen.

But it didn’t take long for a steady stream of regulars to start cycling through the shop. Kazanov has since stopped baking pastries for restaurants and now only caters for private events.

Before, when Kazanov would create elaborately decorated cakes for birthday parties and other celebrations, she’d never be there to watch people enjoy them. She’d drop off the dessert at the event, then head home. Now, Kazanov’s customers sit down to eat their pastries at wrought iron chairs and tables in front of the screen divider that separates the kitchen from the café. She watches as their eyes light up when they take their first bite.

“It makes my heart melt,” she said.

Inside the shop’s glass counter, Ukrainian sweets sit alongside glossy éclairs, colorful macarons and other traditional French pastries. Although Kazanov never attended culinary school, she loves to take pastry classes, she said. She plans to attend an international baking conference in Las Vegas in September.

Kazanov’s husband, Leonard Kazanov, often helps at the shop. Between working as an emergency physician at Winding Cross Urgent Care of Frederick and Cle Doree, he seldom has a day off.

But it’s his job to help make his wife’s dream come true, he said.

“This is her heart and passion, and she pours her soul and creativity into everything she makes,” he said. “If it’s not the best and if it’s not perfect, she will not make it, not display it and not sell it.”

Like his wife, Leonard Kazanov was also born in Ukraine. Before the pandemic, the two of them took their children to visit the country. Together, they strolled the streets of Kiev, Ukraine’s capital. Leonard showed the kids the hospital where he was born and the apartment where he spent the first few years of his life.

Three years later, the city is unrecognizable.

As of last month, the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine had documented more than 3,380 civilian deaths since Russia started its invasion of the country on Feb. 24.

“It’s just absolutely horrible to see everything that’s been going on over there. Absolutely horrible,” Leonard Kazanov said. “It’s painful.”

He and Julia Kazanov don’t have family in the country anymore, but Julia’s childhood friends still live there. The house where her friend’s mother used to live was destroyed by Russian shelling. She sent Julia a video of the wreckage.

It’s unbelievable, Julia said. Even animals wouldn’t be treated like this.

“I’m just speechless,” she said. “It’s not human-like.”

Earlier during the invasion, Julia made chocolate sausages the way her grandmother used to make for her, rolling dough made from cocoa, sugar and walnuts into little logs.

She wasn’t intending to sell them at Cle Doree. She just felt homesick.

But when she posted photos of them on the shop’s Facebook page, people immediately started requesting them, she said.

The next day, when she made them for the café, they sold out. They sold out again two days later.

Kazanov’s grandmother has been gone for 10 years now, but Leonard is certain she knows what her granddaughter is doing.

Julia smiled.