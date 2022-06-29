Fernando Tatis injury update: Padres star making progress in recovery from wrist surgery

Stammen (1-1) took the loss against the Dodgers on Friday, pitching 1.2 innings and allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three. Padres starter Blake Snell was dominant with 12 strikeouts while allowing only one run through five innings, but he departed with the game tied 1-1. Stammen took over in the sixth and struck out the first two batters he faced, but Cody Bellinger then got to him for a solo homer. Stammen remained in the game in the seventh and gave up another run on a Trea Turner single and a Freddie Freeman double. The righty reliever entered Friday having given up just one run over his previous 8.1 innings, so this rough outing was more of a hiccup than his norm. Stammen has posted a 3.60 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB over 30 innings on the season while notching two holds.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO