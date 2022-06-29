ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Fernando Tatis injury update: Padres star making progress in recovery from wrist surgery

By Dayn Perry
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is making progress in his recovery from a fractured left wrist that's kept him sidelined for the entirety of the 2022 season thus far. Tatis on Tuesday met with the surgeon who repaired the wrist in March and was cleared to increase...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada sitting Friday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Estrada is being replaced at shortstop by Donovan Walton versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 270 plate appearances this season, Estrada has a .256 batting average with a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Phillies' Didi Gregorius: On bench Saturday

Gregorius isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Gregorius started in the last six games and hit .182 with a triple, a double, three runs, two walks and four strikeouts. Bryson Stott is shifting to shortstop while Yairo Munoz starts at second base.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Craig Stammen: Takes loss Friday

Stammen (1-1) took the loss against the Dodgers on Friday, pitching 1.2 innings and allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three. Padres starter Blake Snell was dominant with 12 strikeouts while allowing only one run through five innings, but he departed with the game tied 1-1. Stammen took over in the sixth and struck out the first two batters he faced, but Cody Bellinger then got to him for a solo homer. Stammen remained in the game in the seventh and gave up another run on a Trea Turner single and a Freddie Freeman double. The righty reliever entered Friday having given up just one run over his previous 8.1 innings, so this rough outing was more of a hiccup than his norm. Stammen has posted a 3.60 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB over 30 innings on the season while notching two holds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Padres Players are Fired Up for LA Series

The first game of the Dodgers-Padres series delivered on the drama. Justin Turner clubbed a pair of home runs off of Padres ace Joe Musgrove and the LA bullpen backed Mitch White for a 3-1 victory at Chavez Ravine. Any time the Dodgers and Padres match up these days, it...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

An ideal fit for Raptors, Otto Porter Jr. leaves Warriors, putting champs in a precarious place

Eleven months ago, Otto Porter Jr. entered free agency as something of a wild card. Every executive in the NBA knew what he could do when healthy, but nobody could count on him being healthy. Due to foot and back injuries, he'd played 28 games in the 2020-21 season, and only half that number in the previous one. If you have already forgotten that he was ever a member of the Orlando Magic, it's because, after they acquired him about 15 months ago, he only appeared in three games for them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Melvin
FOX Sports

Buxton's 2-run homer in 9th lifts Twins over Orioles 3-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton his second game-ending home run of the season, a two-run drive off Jorge López in the ninth inning that lifted the Minnesota Twins over the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Friday night. Baltimore took a 2-1 lead when Ryan McKenna doubled off Caleb Thielbar...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Matt Thaiss: Optioned to Triple-A

Thaiss was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday. Thaiss joined the major-league club Monday but appeared in just two games during his stint with the Angels. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout and will head back to the minors after the team signed Jonathan Villar to a major-league contract Saturday.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro finally living up to 'The Legend'

For someone who only turned 29 last month, Jorge Alfaro has been an intriguing character in the baseball world for an awfully long time. Despite having fewer than 500 major-league games to his name, the Padres catcher's physical abilities have tantalized baseball evaluators and fans alike for more than a decade. Signed by the Rangers in January 2010 for a $1.3 million bonus — then a record for a Colombian player — it didn’t take long for whispers of his exciting potential to permeate the game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Mengden: Outrighted to Triple-A

Mengden was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Mengden joined the major-league roster as a replacement player after Joel Payamps (illness) landed on the COVID-19 injured list, but he'll head back to the minors after Payamps was activated Saturday. Mengden made four relief appearances during his time in the majors, and he posted a 2.08 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with one save in 4.1 innings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nick Wittgren: Designated for assignment

Wittgren was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Saturday. Wittgren hasn't pitched since giving up four runs on four hits and no walks while striking out one in one inning June 26, and he'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Retreats to bench

D'Arnaud isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Reds. D'Arnaud is getting a day off after he slashed .292/.346/.500 with a homer, two doubles, five runs, and two RBI over the last six games. William Contreras will start behind the plate and bat sixth.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win

Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Touki Toussaint: Designated for assignment

Atlanta designated Toussaint for assignment Saturday. Toussaint was once a big-time prospect, and he showed flashes in the big leagues as recently as last season, but the right-hander has struggled to the tune of a 6.26 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 41.2 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett this season. The Atlanta front office lost patience, but Toussaint is still just 26 years old, so he may be appealing to another team as a reclamation project.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Still getting comfortable

White Sox assistant general manager Chris Getz said that Jimenez (hamstring) is "getting more comfortable with his legs" while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Getz further stated, "It's just a matter of him [Jimenez] getting comfortable with it. When you...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Darick Hall: Not starting Saturday

Hall isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Hall has been on a tear over the last three games, as he's gone 3-for-13 with three homers, four RBI and three strikeouts. However, he'll get a breather while Kyle Schwarber serves as the designated hitter with Matt Vierling starting in left field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Sent back down

Kelley was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday. Kelley was recalled by the Brewers on Friday, and he allowed a run on two hits and three walks while striking out three in two relief innings against the Pirates. He'll head back to the minors after Aaron Ashby (forearm) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mets' Max Scherzer: Activated from IL

Scherzer (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and start that night against the Reds, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Scherzer will return to the team after being away while nursing an oblique strain that he suffered May 18. He's hoping to toss about 90 pitches over six innings when he returns to the mound Tuesday. The 37-year-old surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over eight innings in two rehab starts with Double-A Binghamton. Prior to the injury, Scherzer had produced a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9 over 49.2 frames in eight starts.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy