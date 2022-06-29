Rep. Brady wins Republican nomination for Secretary of State

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) —State representative Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) won his primary against former U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois for the Republican nomination of Secretary of State.

Brady has served in the Illinois House of Representatives since 2001, and was named Deputy Minority Leader in 2017. He currently serves as the Republican spokesperson on the Rules, Insurance and Higher Education committees.

If elected, he fills the shoes of White. White has been Illinois’ Secretary of State since 1999, the longest-serving one in state history.

Brady will face Alexi Giannoulias on November 8th.

