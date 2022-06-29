ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

Chris Watkins wins race for Peoria County Sheriff

By Sean Lisitza
Central Illinois Proud
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Chris Watkins...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Coroner identifies Peoria shooting victim

UPDATE (4:12 p.m.) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of Saturday morning’s homicide. According to a press release, 21-year-old Mariah Faith Moss suffered a single gunshot wound to her upper body and likely died instantly. Peoria Police arrested 24-year-old Kaitlyn S. Taylor for the...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

One Peoria woman arrested, another found dead Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. — A local woman is arrested and charged and now local authorities are investigating the city’s 11th homicide of the year after another woman was found dead inside a home just before sunrise Saturday. According to a news release, Police officers found the victim’s body inside...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bootz Ave. blocked for fallen utility pole

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Part of Bootz Avenue is blocked near McClure Avenue after a utility pole was struck Thursday. We are still working to learn if this has caused any power outages in the area. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police arrest 3 with outstanding warrants

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested three individuals with outstanding warrants near Idaho and Montana Streets Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, the police department’s Special Investigation Division observed three known individuals with outstanding warrants gather at approximately 9:30 p.m. While officers approached them, they...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
Peoria County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria County, IL
Elections
County
Peoria County, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Car crash shuts down part of Main St. in Peoria

UPDATE (7:03 p.m.) — According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Kristin Keyes, the road has been reopened. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Department has shut down Main Street hill at Crescent Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Drivers should avoid the area at this time. This...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Trial set for alleged Daddio’s shooter

BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — A Bloomington-Normal man will stand trial this fall for his alleged role in a deadly shooting at a popular Bloomington bar last January. Michael Bakana, 43, appeared in a McLean County courtroom Thursday where a judge set a final pre-trial date for Oct. 7. Both...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested for Tuesday’s deadly shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The suspect in Tuesday’s shooting was located and arrested by Peoria Police after two days on the loose. The suspect, Rev I. Blakes, was located in the 2300 block of North Knoxville Avenue and arrested by members of Peoria Police Criminal Investigations Division and Special Investigations Division.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Everyone advances in Fulton County District 2 race

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The six candidates who ran to fill the seven District 2 board seats Tuesday all advanced to the general election. Barry Beck received 454 votes, Triston Eddlemon received 304 votes, Jared C. Heller received 735 votes, Lauren Southwood received 716 votes, John Spangler received 658 votes and Karl L. Williams received 515 votes.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics Local
Central Illinois Proud

Tight race for Peoria school board delays board reorganization to July 25

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Election Commission is counting ballots to confirm the results of a close Peoria Public School Board three-candidate race to fill a pair of seats in District 2. Tom Bride, executive director of Peoria County Election Commission, said there are 76 outstanding mail-in...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Outgoing Peoria Sheriff’s hand picked successor takes Republican primary

PEORIA, Ill. — Outgoing Sheriff Brian Asbell’s hand-picked successor had little trouble fending off a challenge from a fellow Peoria County officer to become the Republican nominee for Sheriff. By the time all votes had been cast and counted Tuesday night, Sheriff’s Captain Chris Watkins held a lead...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois 4th of July events to look out for

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Here is where you can go to celebrate the 4th of July Monday. The Peoria Jaycees Firecracker 5000: The Firecracker 5000 is a 3.1-mile run/walk through downtown Peoria. It starts at 311 SW Water Street at 7:30 a.m. Those interested in registering can do so here.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Central Illinois Proud

East Peoria prepares for the Red White and Boom celebration

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– East Peoria is getting ready for their big Fourth of July celebration, Red White and Boom. Every year thousands of people gather to see the spectacle because it’s one of the biggest firework shows in Illinois. For the first time post-COVID pandemic, East Peoria will be shooting off fireworks from a barge on the Illinois River.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Four displaced after electrical fire Friday afternoon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An electrical fire Friday afternoon left four occupants displaced after incurring an estimated $70,000 of damage. Peoria firefighters and paramedics were called to a house near Forrest Hill and Bootz Avenues at roughly 3:22 p.m. to respond to a house on fire. Upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible on the upper level of the home.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police arrest man for mid-June armed robbery

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they’ve caught the man they believe is responsible for an armed robbery more than two weeks ago. Police say Valen Williams, 45, was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces one Armed Robbery count. Williams allegedly tried to hold up a business near Lincoln...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal’s Hale Street to close on July 5

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hale Street in Normal will be closed for most of the day on July 5 for sewer repairs. The road will be closed to through traffic at 6 a.m. and remain closed until 6 p.m., weather permitting. A map of the closure can be found...
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Council members explain their votes on ‘Cure Violence’ assessment

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - In a tight 6-5 result from Tuesday night, Peoria’s city council voted not to invest in a nationally-recognized ‘cure violence’ program. Chicago-based group ‘Cure Violence Global’ wants $25,000 to do an assessment where they will pinpoint which areas suffer the most from violence.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria Police make arrest in June business robbery

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police have arrested a man they say committed a business robbery in June. In a statement, the Peoria Police say they arrested 45-year-old Valen T. Williams just before 1 PM Thursday in the 2200 block of West Wiswall. Williams is accused of robbing...
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: 2 extricated from rolled car on Route 6

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One car was involved in a rollover accident on Route 6 just south of the War Memorial Drive exit around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of a vehicle rollover with reports of occupants. trapped. When they arrived, two...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy