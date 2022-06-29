Chris Watkins wins race for Peoria County Sheriff

UPDATE (4:12 p.m.) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of Saturday morning’s homicide. According to a press release, 21-year-old Mariah Faith Moss suffered a single gunshot wound to her upper body and likely died instantly. Peoria Police arrested 24-year-old Kaitlyn S. Taylor for the...
PEORIA, Ill. — A local woman is arrested and charged and now local authorities are investigating the city’s 11th homicide of the year after another woman was found dead inside a home just before sunrise Saturday. According to a news release, Police officers found the victim’s body inside...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Part of Bootz Avenue is blocked near McClure Avenue after a utility pole was struck Thursday. We are still working to learn if this has caused any power outages in the area. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested three individuals with outstanding warrants near Idaho and Montana Streets Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, the police department’s Special Investigation Division observed three known individuals with outstanding warrants gather at approximately 9:30 p.m. While officers approached them, they...
UPDATE (7:03 p.m.) — According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Kristin Keyes, the road has been reopened. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Department has shut down Main Street hill at Crescent Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Drivers should avoid the area at this time. This...
BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — A Bloomington-Normal man will stand trial this fall for his alleged role in a deadly shooting at a popular Bloomington bar last January. Michael Bakana, 43, appeared in a McLean County courtroom Thursday where a judge set a final pre-trial date for Oct. 7. Both...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The suspect in Tuesday’s shooting was located and arrested by Peoria Police after two days on the loose. The suspect, Rev I. Blakes, was located in the 2300 block of North Knoxville Avenue and arrested by members of Peoria Police Criminal Investigations Division and Special Investigations Division.
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The six candidates who ran to fill the seven District 2 board seats Tuesday all advanced to the general election. Barry Beck received 454 votes, Triston Eddlemon received 304 votes, Jared C. Heller received 735 votes, Lauren Southwood received 716 votes, John Spangler received 658 votes and Karl L. Williams received 515 votes.
UPDATE 2:26 P.M. - Bond has been set for Rev Blakes, arrested in connection with Peoria’s latest homicide. Judge Albert Purham set a $2 million bond for Blakes, who admitted to shooting Michael Davis, Jr., 32, of the 1000 block of West McClure. According to a probable cause statement...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Election Commission is counting ballots to confirm the results of a close Peoria Public School Board three-candidate race to fill a pair of seats in District 2. Tom Bride, executive director of Peoria County Election Commission, said there are 76 outstanding mail-in...
PEORIA, Ill. — Outgoing Sheriff Brian Asbell’s hand-picked successor had little trouble fending off a challenge from a fellow Peoria County officer to become the Republican nominee for Sheriff. By the time all votes had been cast and counted Tuesday night, Sheriff’s Captain Chris Watkins held a lead...
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Here is where you can go to celebrate the 4th of July Monday. The Peoria Jaycees Firecracker 5000: The Firecracker 5000 is a 3.1-mile run/walk through downtown Peoria. It starts at 311 SW Water Street at 7:30 a.m. Those interested in registering can do so here.
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– East Peoria is getting ready for their big Fourth of July celebration, Red White and Boom. Every year thousands of people gather to see the spectacle because it’s one of the biggest firework shows in Illinois. For the first time post-COVID pandemic, East Peoria will be shooting off fireworks from a barge on the Illinois River.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An electrical fire Friday afternoon left four occupants displaced after incurring an estimated $70,000 of damage. Peoria firefighters and paramedics were called to a house near Forrest Hill and Bootz Avenues at roughly 3:22 p.m. to respond to a house on fire. Upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible on the upper level of the home.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been sentenced in federal court for burglarizing a gun store and possessing firearms as a felon. Corey A. Brooks, 30, of the 600 block of SW Adams Street, was sentenced to 63 months in prison as well as three years of supervised release.
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they’ve caught the man they believe is responsible for an armed robbery more than two weeks ago. Police say Valen Williams, 45, was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces one Armed Robbery count. Williams allegedly tried to hold up a business near Lincoln...
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hale Street in Normal will be closed for most of the day on July 5 for sewer repairs. The road will be closed to through traffic at 6 a.m. and remain closed until 6 p.m., weather permitting. A map of the closure can be found...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - In a tight 6-5 result from Tuesday night, Peoria’s city council voted not to invest in a nationally-recognized ‘cure violence’ program. Chicago-based group ‘Cure Violence Global’ wants $25,000 to do an assessment where they will pinpoint which areas suffer the most from violence.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police have arrested a man they say committed a business robbery in June. In a statement, the Peoria Police say they arrested 45-year-old Valen T. Williams just before 1 PM Thursday in the 2200 block of West Wiswall. Williams is accused of robbing...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One car was involved in a rollover accident on Route 6 just south of the War Memorial Drive exit around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of a vehicle rollover with reports of occupants. trapped. When they arrived, two...
