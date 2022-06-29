Central takes down Holmen in summer hoops

Doris L. Thompson, 88, of La Crosse died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at home, surrounded by all of her children. Doris was born on August 14, 1933, in La Crosse to Walter and Ragna (Bjorkman) Tauscher. She married Richard Thompson on February 21, 1953, in La Crosse. After raising her seven children, she worked at La Cro Products, starting in the factory and retiring as an administrative assistant at the age of 83. She was an avid Brewers, Packers and Badgers fan, watching them on TV whenever she could. She will be remembered as a selfless person, always putting others before herself.
Comments / 0