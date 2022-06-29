ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmen, WI

Central takes down Holmen in summer hoops

Cover picture for the articleHolmen jumped out to an early lead but Central began pulling away late in the first half,...

news8000.com

Legion Baseball: Westby takes down Onalaska in Viroqua tourney

Trevor Lemke made a phenomenal sliding catch as Westby opened up the Viroqua Tournament with a 10-2 victory over Onalaska. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
VIROQUA, WI
news8000.com

Legion Baseball: Holmen sweeps doubleheader against La Crosse Post 52

Holmen dominated its doubleheader against La Crosse Post 52 on Thursday night, winning Game One by a final of 13-8, followed by an 11-1 victory in Game Two. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
HOLMEN, WI
news8000.com

Legion Baseball: Viroqua dominates Stoddard, 12-1

The Viroqua 138ers defeated Stoddard, 12-1, on Thursday night at the Viroqua Park Bowl. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
VIROQUA, WI
spmetrowire.com

Stevens Point men among State Trooper grads on Thursday

After completing six months of training at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy, 37 cadets will receive their badges Thursday at a graduation ceremony in La Crosse. Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson, and other state leaders will join Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Anthony Burrell at the graduation ceremony at the La Crosse Center. the cermeony begins at 1 p.m.
STEVENS POINT, WI
news8000.com

Construction company hosts signing day for new apprentice

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — Miron Construction Co., Inc hosted a signing day on Tuesday to celebrate one of its newest apprentices. Class of 2022 graduate Zach Long had his signing day at West Salem High School to celebrate Long becoming a carpentry union apprentice at Miron. “A person...
WEST SALEM, WI
news8000.com

Mary Johnson

Mary Lois (Schlicht) Johnson, 60, passed away at home surrounded by her family on June 29, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mary was born on October 3, 1961, to Richard and Beverley (Walsh) Schlicht. She graduated from Central High School in 1979 and attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. On April 18, 1980, she married William (Bill) Johnson and moved to Rockland, Wisconsin. In 1986, Mary began working as postmaster relief for the Rockland Post Office. In 1991, at age 29, Mary became the postmaster of Rockland, one of the youngest in the state. In 2012, Mary was named Wisconsin Postmaster of the Year by the National League of Postmasters. Mary worked at the post office until her retirement at age 50.
ROCKLAND, WI
viatravelers.com

18 Best Things to do in La Crosse, Wisconsin

If you’re wondering what to do in La Crosse, look no further!. La Crosse, Wisconsin, is a beautiful place known for its parks, architecture, and historical sites. From outdoor adventures to cultural arts offerings, La Crosse has much to offer for anyone looking for a great place to live—or a fantastic weekend getaway.
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

Jon Hill

Jon Hill, 82 of Houston, Minn., passed away May 6, 2022, at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston. Jon was born December 9, 1939, at Grandview Hospital in La Crosse to Richard and Ruby (Egland) Hill. Jon grew up in Houston, graduated from Houston High School in 1960 and attended Winona State University. He owned and operated Hill Building and Construction and Jon’s Home Center, both in Houston, and Village Paint and Paper in La Crosse. He also worked as a coatings consultant for Ace Hardware.
HOUSTON, MN
news8000.com

Marlene Tyler

Marlene Marie Tyler, 74, of La Crosse passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minn. After proudly waging war on cancer for seven long years, Marlene is finally at peace. Marlene was born in Preston, Minnesota, on October 25, 1947, to Roger R. and Dorothy...
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

Nathaniel ‘Nate’ Rotering

Nathaniel “Nate” Eugene Rotering, 27, of Independence died unexpectedly Thursday, June 30, 2022. He was born on February 22, 1995, to Eugene and Victoria (Olson) Rotering. Nate graduated from Independence High School in 2013; in his junior year, he joined the National Guard. After high school, Nate attended basic training and earned the rank of sergeant. Nate attended Western Technical College in La Crosse and graduated as an automotive technician. He worked at Farm & Fleet and Dahl Ford. Nate received a, honorable discharge from the National Guard in March.
INDEPENDENCE, WI
news8000.com

Matthew Peloski

Matthew Peloski, 36, passed away on June 21, 2022, in Maplewood, MN. Matthew was born in La Crosse on September 6, 1985. He is survived by his children, Emma and Vincent; parents, Ken and Sharon (Knutson) Peloski; sister, Melissa (Christopher) Halvorson; brother, Mark (fiancée Jade) Peloski; nephews Mason and Miles Halvorson; grandmother, Elizabeth Knutson, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
LA CROSSE, WI
stevenspoint.news

Hanneman, Keller graduate from Wisconsin State Patrol Academy

CLARK COUNTY – Two Stevens Point men are among the newest officers to the Wisconsin State Patrol, after 37 graduates received their badges at a ceremony in La Crosse on June 30. The graduates will join nearly 500 sworn officers assigned to State Patrol’s seven regional posts across Wisconsin....
STEVENS POINT, WI
news8000.com

Bert ‘Bud’ Jenks Sr.

Bert Arthur “Bud” Jenks Sr., 86, of La Crosse passed away in the early morning hours of June 25, 2022. at the VA Memorial Hospital in Tomah. Bud was born to late Ruel Bert and Eileen Vanetta Jenks on July 24, 1935. He married Patricia (Pat) on April 7, 1955, at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse, and they raised six children.
LA CROSSE, WI
wiproud.com

Bean & Bacon Days in Augusta

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A community celebration is back just in time for the Fourth of July. Sponsored by the Augusta Lions Club, Bean and Bacon Days is the big summertime event in the city. It runs this weekend with a parade Saturday at 1:30 p.m., games and...
AUGUSTA, WI
news8000.com

Doris Thompson

Doris L. Thompson, 88, of La Crosse died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at home, surrounded by all of her children. Doris was born on August 14, 1933, in La Crosse to Walter and Ragna (Bjorkman) Tauscher. She married Richard Thompson on February 21, 1953, in La Crosse. After raising her seven children, she worked at La Cro Products, starting in the factory and retiring as an administrative assistant at the age of 83. She was an avid Brewers, Packers and Badgers fan, watching them on TV whenever she could. She will be remembered as a selfless person, always putting others before herself.
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

Slight Chance of Showers & T-Storms This Evening & Tonight -Bill Graul

Tonight’s Forecast Low: 64F / Friday’s Forecast High: 83F…. A cold front will track east/southeast across the region tonight, bringing a slight chance for hit/miss showers and t-storms. Coverage will only be about 20-30%, so not everyone will see rain. If you’re heading to Riverfest or have any other outdoor plans, perhaps have the rain gear just in case.
ENVIRONMENT
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse working to limit the use of illegal fireworks

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the Fourth of July approaches, City officials in La Crosse are trying to cut down on the number of illegal fireworks that are used throughout the community. Since Independence Day celebrations normally include large displays of fireworks, the holiday is quite a busy time...
LA CROSSE, WI

