Holmen, WI

Holmen Legion wins latest Play of the Week

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 60 percent of the vote on our real-time poll, Xavier Palmer of Holmen Legion...

Legion Baseball: Westby takes down Onalaska in Viroqua tourney

Trevor Lemke made a phenomenal sliding catch as Westby opened up the Viroqua Tournament with a 10-2 victory over Onalaska.
VIROQUA, WI
Legion Baseball: Holmen sweeps doubleheader against La Crosse Post 52

Holmen dominated its doubleheader against La Crosse Post 52 on Thursday night, winning Game One by a final of 13-8, followed by an 11-1 victory in Game Two.
HOLMEN, WI
Legion Baseball: Viroqua dominates Stoddard, 12-1

The Viroqua 138ers defeated Stoddard, 12-1, on Thursday night at the Viroqua Park Bowl.
VIROQUA, WI
Mary Johnson

Mary Lois (Schlicht) Johnson, 60, passed away at home surrounded by her family on June 29, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mary was born on October 3, 1961, to Richard and Beverley (Walsh) Schlicht. She graduated from Central High School in 1979 and attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. On April 18, 1980, she married William (Bill) Johnson and moved to Rockland, Wisconsin. In 1986, Mary began working as postmaster relief for the Rockland Post Office. In 1991, at age 29, Mary became the postmaster of Rockland, one of the youngest in the state. In 2012, Mary was named Wisconsin Postmaster of the Year by the National League of Postmasters. Mary worked at the post office until her retirement at age 50.
ROCKLAND, WI
Stevens Point men among State Trooper grads on Thursday

After completing six months of training at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy, 37 cadets will receive their badges Thursday at a graduation ceremony in La Crosse. Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson, and other state leaders will join Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Anthony Burrell at the graduation ceremony at the La Crosse Center. the cermeony begins at 1 p.m.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Jon Hill

Jon Hill, 82 of Houston, Minn., passed away May 6, 2022, at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston. Jon was born December 9, 1939, at Grandview Hospital in La Crosse to Richard and Ruby (Egland) Hill. Jon grew up in Houston, graduated from Houston High School in 1960 and attended Winona State University. He owned and operated Hill Building and Construction and Jon’s Home Center, both in Houston, and Village Paint and Paper in La Crosse. He also worked as a coatings consultant for Ace Hardware.
HOUSTON, MN
#Holmen Legion#Rewritten
Doris Thompson

Doris L. Thompson, 88, of La Crosse died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at home, surrounded by all of her children. Doris was born on August 14, 1933, in La Crosse to Walter and Ragna (Bjorkman) Tauscher. She married Richard Thompson on February 21, 1953, in La Crosse. After raising her seven children, she worked at La Cro Products, starting in the factory and retiring as an administrative assistant at the age of 83. She was an avid Brewers, Packers and Badgers fan, watching them on TV whenever she could. She will be remembered as a selfless person, always putting others before herself.
LA CROSSE, WI
Matthew Peloski

Matthew Peloski, 36, passed away on June 21, 2022, in Maplewood, MN. Matthew was born in La Crosse on September 6, 1985. He is survived by his children, Emma and Vincent; parents, Ken and Sharon (Knutson) Peloski; sister, Melissa (Christopher) Halvorson; brother, Mark (fiancée Jade) Peloski; nephews Mason and Miles Halvorson; grandmother, Elizabeth Knutson, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
LA CROSSE, WI
Leslie Herreid

Leslie Merle Herreid, 74, of rural Ettrick died on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Leslie was born on March 18, 1948, to Stanley and Marva (Affeldt) Herreid. He married Barbara Brindle on December 29, 1995, in Whitehall. Leslie owned and operated Herreid Auto Body...
ETTRICK, WI
viatravelers.com

18 Best Things to do in La Crosse, Wisconsin

If you’re wondering what to do in La Crosse, look no further!. La Crosse, Wisconsin, is a beautiful place known for its parks, architecture, and historical sites. From outdoor adventures to cultural arts offerings, La Crosse has much to offer for anyone looking for a great place to live—or a fantastic weekend getaway.
LA CROSSE, WI
Nathaniel ‘Nate’ Rotering

Nathaniel “Nate” Eugene Rotering, 27, of Independence died unexpectedly Thursday, June 30, 2022. He was born on February 22, 1995, to Eugene and Victoria (Olson) Rotering. Nate graduated from Independence High School in 2013; in his junior year, he joined the National Guard. After high school, Nate attended basic training and earned the rank of sergeant. Nate attended Western Technical College in La Crosse and graduated as an automotive technician. He worked at Farm & Fleet and Dahl Ford. Nate received a, honorable discharge from the National Guard in March.
INDEPENDENCE, WI
Bert ‘Bud’ Jenks Sr.

Bert Arthur “Bud” Jenks Sr., 86, of La Crosse passed away in the early morning hours of June 25, 2022. at the VA Memorial Hospital in Tomah. Bud was born to late Ruel Bert and Eileen Vanetta Jenks on July 24, 1935. He married Patricia (Pat) on April 7, 1955, at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse, and they raised six children.
LA CROSSE, WI
Marlene Tyler

Marlene Marie Tyler, 74, of La Crosse passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minn. After proudly waging war on cancer for seven long years, Marlene is finally at peace. Marlene was born in Preston, Minnesota, on October 25, 1947, to Roger R. and Dorothy...
LA CROSSE, WI
William ‘Bill’ Cilley

William “Bill” P. Cilley, 72, of Holmen passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born on November 14, 1949, to William D. and Ursula (Karnowski) Cilley. Bill graduated from Logan High School in 1968. He enlisted in the U.S. National...
HOLMEN, WI
Wisconsin Elections Commission sends mailing to eligible but unregistered voters

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - During the week America celebrates its freedom and independence, Wisconsin election officials are encouraging people to register to vote. The week of July 4, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is mailing approximately 178,500 postcards to Wisconsin residents who appear to be eligible to vote but aren’t registered. The postcards, which will bear an image saying “Official Election Mail,” will tell people how to register online at MyVote.wi.gov and give them a toll-free number to ask questions. The postcard does not include a registration form, but it can be used as proof of residence for registering.
WISCONSIN STATE
35 Years Later, Wisconsin’s Act 292 Law is Still on the Books

When Tammy Loertscher entered the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire in 2014, she was looking for help with a thyroid issue. She told her doctor that she had been self-medicating with marijuana and methamphetamine. While at the clinic, she took a pregnancy test and found that she was 14 weeks pregnant.
WISCONSIN STATE

