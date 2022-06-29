Holmen Legion wins latest Play of the Week

Mary Lois (Schlicht) Johnson, 60, passed away at home surrounded by her family on June 29, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mary was born on October 3, 1961, to Richard and Beverley (Walsh) Schlicht. She graduated from Central High School in 1979 and attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. On April 18, 1980, she married William (Bill) Johnson and moved to Rockland, Wisconsin. In 1986, Mary began working as postmaster relief for the Rockland Post Office. In 1991, at age 29, Mary became the postmaster of Rockland, one of the youngest in the state. In 2012, Mary was named Wisconsin Postmaster of the Year by the National League of Postmasters. Mary worked at the post office until her retirement at age 50.

