Smith County, TX

Caldwell Zoo gives preview look at plans of new zoo features to come

KTRE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man is accused of approaching a woman in her driveway in Hallsville, pointing a shotgun at her and then attempting to drag her inside a barn. Burn ban and firework safety in Smith County ahead...

www.ktre.com

Comments / 0

KTRE

2022 Independence Day fireworks, events in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Burn bans have put a damper on many Independence Day fireworks celebrations but there are still some activities scheduled in East Texas. Canton - 4th of July Celebration Monday, July 4, Downtown Square/enter at First Monday Parking off 859 (West Gate Parking), 5 p.m. - fireworks at dark.
EAST TEXAS, PA
KTRE

Following in great-grandmother’s footsteps, Kilgore student becomes Rangerette on special day

The AeroShell Aerobatic team, the Pitts Raptor SCR Airshow and the B-25 Devil Dog were just a few of the highlights of tonight’s air show. They’ll deliver clothing and sewing items and perform church services at each location, and continue down the river by canoe to visit remote villages where they’ll begin water sampling and mapping in an effort to bring desperately needed clean drinking water to the villages.
KILGORE, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Surprising Place to Enjoy an Actually Amazing Breakfast in East Texas?

I found one of the most surprising places to have one of the best breakfast experiences in Tyler and Longview, Texas. So to be clear: It's not that I'm surprised that the food is amazing, because most of us in East Texas are fully aware of the awesomeness of Jucy's hamburgers and such. But, I was NOT expecting to be so won over by their breakfast offerings.
LONGVIEW, TX
KICKS 105

What Could Have Been a Tragic Event at Chambers Park in Lufkin

I have worked at KICKS 105 for over 30 years, and every day for most of those years I pass by Chambers Park on my way to work, and when I'm heading home from work. I've gone there on many occasions just to sit and enjoy my lunch. I like the numerous huge shade trees and the serenity that the park offers.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Friday’s Rose City Airfest high-flying success in support of veterans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second annual Rose City Airfest amazed everyone in attendance Friday night with acrobatic feats and amazing displays of aircraft. The AeroShell Aerobatic team, the Pitts Raptor SCR Airshow and the B-25 Devil Dog were just a few of the highlights of tonight’s air show.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Covid In East Texas

‘There’s still good people:’ Gladewater neighbors help woman with overwhelming yard cleanup. “My husband had a stroke and had to quit work. I just felt like there was not hope,” Judy said. That's when a local church stepped in. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. Watch KLTV 7...
GLADEWATER, TX
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KICKS 105

Tourists Will Be Amazed At The Seven Wonders Of Lufkin

When you live in Lufkin you don't recognize the wonders around you every day. I recently asked my Facebook friends what the seven wonders of Lufkin were. They came up with many answers, and it was hard to narrow it down to just seven. Looking at their answers it leads one to mull over what a wonder really is.
LUFKIN, TX
Gilmer Mirror

Pets Fur People Pet of the Week – Jewel & Ivy

Eet Ivy (black & white) and Jewel (white) – a bonded pair of cuties available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. These sisters, by another mother, love each other so much and must be adopted together. They weigh about 20 pounds each and will not take up much room in the bed. These two girls are always happy – wagging their tails and smiling all the time. Ivy & Jewel are fully vetted. They are not barkers and have affectionate personalities. Ivy and Jewel will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Ivy and Jewel call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm – closed for lunch 1-2 pm. Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

City of Lufkin public safety launches new communications center

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Lufkin public safety communications center is responsible for dispatching all fire, police, and EMS calls within the city of Lufkin, and they’ve just upgraded to new equipment with better technology. This is their first upgrade since 2005. Communications supervisor Ashley Jowell, who was a dispatcher...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Keeping your pets safe and calm during July 4 fireworks

KLTV’s Mark Scirto joins Smith County fire marshal, Tyler fire chief as recipients of 2022 W.T “Doc” Ballard Awards. “I want to thank you all for even considering me for this award,” Scirto said to those gathered at the ceremony, which included his wife of 40 years, Beth, as well as several of his children and grandchildren.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

Walk Light In Longview, Texas Made Drivers Laugh Until The City Fixed It

Every day on your way to work, school, the grocery store, or wherever, we are bombarded by literally hundreds of traffic signs and lights. It could be one of the stop signs you must stop at, or set your speed from the speed limit signs, lane merge ahead to one-way signs, or something else. These traffic signs and traffic lights give us directions and instructions and without them, a lot of us would be lost (although some are lost even with them!).
LONGVIEW, TX

