Caldwell Zoo gives preview look at plans of new zoo features to come

Eet Ivy (black & white) and Jewel (white) – a bonded pair of cuties available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. These sisters, by another mother, love each other so much and must be adopted together. They weigh about 20 pounds each and will not take up much room in the bed. These two girls are always happy – wagging their tails and smiling all the time. Ivy & Jewel are fully vetted. They are not barkers and have affectionate personalities. Ivy and Jewel will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Ivy and Jewel call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm – closed for lunch 1-2 pm. Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

TYLER, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO