Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Leaves with apparent injury

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Trammell was removed from Tuesday's game against the Orioles with an apparent leg injury, Kennedi Landry...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Hornets' Miles Bridges arrested for felony in Los Angeles day before start of NBA free agency

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested Wednesday on a felony, according to Los Angeles Police Department records. A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed that Bridges was arrested on a warrant, but did not provide further details, per the Los Angeles Times. The 24-year-old was released after posting a $130,000 bail, and his next court date is set for July 20 in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Didi Gregorius: On bench Saturday

Gregorius isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Gregorius started in the last six games and hit .182 with a triple, a double, three runs, two walks and four strikeouts. Bryson Stott is shifting to shortstop while Yairo Munoz starts at second base.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Matt Thaiss: Optioned to Triple-A

Thaiss was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday. Thaiss joined the major-league club Monday but appeared in just two games during his stint with the Angels. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout and will head back to the minors after the team signed Jonathan Villar to a major-league contract Saturday.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Mengden: Outrighted to Triple-A

Mengden was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Mengden joined the major-league roster as a replacement player after Joel Payamps (illness) landed on the COVID-19 injured list, but he'll head back to the minors after Payamps was activated Saturday. Mengden made four relief appearances during his time in the majors, and he posted a 2.08 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with one save in 4.1 innings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nick Wittgren: Designated for assignment

Wittgren was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Saturday. Wittgren hasn't pitched since giving up four runs on four hits and no walks while striking out one in one inning June 26, and he'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Retreats to bench

D'Arnaud isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Reds. D'Arnaud is getting a day off after he slashed .292/.346/.500 with a homer, two doubles, five runs, and two RBI over the last six games. William Contreras will start behind the plate and bat sixth.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Sent back down

Kelley was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday. Kelley was recalled by the Brewers on Friday, and he allowed a run on two hits and three walks while striking out three in two relief innings against the Pirates. He'll head back to the minors after Aaron Ashby (forearm) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Phillies' Darick Hall: Not starting Saturday

Hall isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Hall has been on a tear over the last three games, as he's gone 3-for-13 with three homers, four RBI and three strikeouts. However, he'll get a breather while Kyle Schwarber serves as the designated hitter with Matt Vierling starting in left field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Emilio Pagan: Out of closer role

Pagan will move from the closer role to low-leverage appearances until he gets back on track, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "Yeah, he's going to pitch earlier in the games and potentially when we don't have the lead and things like that," said manager Rocco Baldelli. Pagan had become...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Braves' Touki Toussaint: Designated for assignment

Atlanta designated Toussaint for assignment Saturday. Toussaint was once a big-time prospect, and he showed flashes in the big leagues as recently as last season, but the right-hander has struggled to the tune of a 6.26 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 41.2 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett this season. The Atlanta front office lost patience, but Toussaint is still just 26 years old, so he may be appealing to another team as a reclamation project.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Padres' Joe Musgrove: Fans 10 but takes loss

Musgrove (8-2) took the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings. Musgrove would have likely encountered a better fate if not for Justin Turner's presence in the lineup. The Dodgers' third baseman took the veteran hurler deep twice to account for all three runs against him. Despite that obstacle, Musgrove pitched well, earning a quality start and racking up 15 swinging strikes along with a season-high 10 punchouts. The right-hander began the campaign with a win in each of his first eight decisions but has now dropped two straight. He's been the Padres' best starter, however, posting a 2.25 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 92:19 K:BB over 92 innings overall.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Still getting comfortable

White Sox assistant general manager Chris Getz said that Jimenez (hamstring) is "getting more comfortable with his legs" while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Getz further stated, "It's just a matter of him [Jimenez] getting comfortable with it. When you...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mets' Max Scherzer: Activated from IL

Scherzer (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and start that night against the Reds, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Scherzer will return to the team after being away while nursing an oblique strain that he suffered May 18. He's hoping to toss about 90 pitches over six innings when he returns to the mound Tuesday. The 37-year-old surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over eight innings in two rehab starts with Double-A Binghamton. Prior to the injury, Scherzer had produced a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9 over 49.2 frames in eight starts.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Out of lineup

Estrada will sit Friday against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada hits the bench after going hitless in his last two games, dropping his OPS on the season down to .697. Donovan Walton will start at shortstop in his absence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Optioned to Triple-A

Woodford was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. Woodford spent nearly a week in the Cardinals' bullpen and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings over two appearances during his stint with the major-league club. However, he'll head back to the minors after Jordan Hicks (forearm) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Curt Casali: Out of lineup

Casali will be on the bench for Friday's game against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Casali has started back-to-back games just once in the Giants' last 17 contests. Austin Wynns starts behind the plate Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Ineffective in return

Yarbrough (0-4) took the loss Thursday in Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman in 5.1 innings in relief. He did not record a strikeout. Yarbrough followed Matt Wisler's scoreless first inning by promptly giving up a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. He held the Blue Jays scoreless over the next four frames and then allowed another two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first appearance for the Rays after spending the better part of June playing for Triple-A Durham. Through 34 innings in the majors, he's posted a 5.82 ERA and 20:11 K:BB in a disappointing first half of the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

