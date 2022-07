When Victoria Dryden runs away from home, Sinclair sends Jackie to find her. Caysen is after justice for BPD Officer Russ Wallace, who he believes may have been intentionally executed by another member of the Strike Force. The incident sparks a dispute at the Ward home in Brooklyn, where Decourcy is looking after his ailing father. While building a case on behalf of her impaled client, Siobhan experiences an intensifying array of symptoms. Diarmuid Doyle tries to help Jenny remedy what has been bothering her, but his plan backfires.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO