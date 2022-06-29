ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snack attack: Florida man accused of robbing victim who refused to buy him Wendy’s chicken nuggets

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A South Florida man is facing a host of charges after police said he robbed at gunpoint the stranger who declined to buy him chicken nuggets.

The armed robbery was reported Thursday outside a Wendy’s in Miami-Dade County, WPLG reported.

According to the arrest report, John Earl Taylor, 34, approached the victim as he exited his car and asked if he could purchase chicken nuggets for him. The victim told Taylor that he only had enough money for his personal purchase and walked into the fast-food chain, the TV station reported.

When the victim exited the Wendy’s, Taylor again approached the man, this time with a semi-automatic gun with an extended magazine, WFIL reported.

Taylor allegedly demanded both the victim’s gold chain and his car keys before fleeing the scene, according to the radio station.

According to WPLG, a burglary detective spotted the victim’s car parked in a parking space just before 10:15 a.m. EDT Friday, but Taylor entered the vehicle and fled that location as other officers arrived.

Taylor was taken into custody after crashing the vehicle and is facing charges of armed robbery/carjacking, driving with a suspended license and fleeing and eluding police, WFIL reported.

#Chicken Nuggets#Robbery#Violent Crime
