COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Free Health Clinics and free testing are headed to Muscogee County in the next two months, beginning on July 14 and every second Thursday after that. The Muscogee County Health District will have a van in the Courthouse Square in Lumpkin, Georgia, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can receive free HIV and COVID testing, free vaccines and COVID at home-test kits.

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO