Porter, IN

Officers: Florida teacher dies trying to save teen in Lake Michigan

WLTX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTER, Ind. — Lifeguards recovered the body of a Florida man Monday after he tried to save the life of a teenager, Indiana conservation officers said. Thomas Kenning, 38, of St. Petersburg, was visiting with family at Porter Beach when he saw a girl in distress in Lake Michigan, according to...

