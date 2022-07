Firm with Campbell County roots was general contractor. Back in August 2018, heavy flooding swelled the waters of College Lake and Blackwater Creek in Lynchburg, compromising the structural integrity of the College Lake Dam and the Blackwater Creek Bridge. On Friday (June 17), city officials held a ceremony opening a new bridge and traffic roundabout as part of the solution to the problems caused by the flooding.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO