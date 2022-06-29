ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, CA

Clerk And Customer In Verbal Argument, Unknown Subject Was In The Laundry Room – Fort Bragg Police Logs 06.27.2022

By Judy Valadao
 3 days ago

Related
Tesla’s Have Activated Cooling Systems, Former Employee At Back Door Yelling – Fort Bragg Police Logs 06.30.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Conducting Training Burn Today at Ukiah Airport

The following is a press release issued by the City of Ukiah:. The Ukiah Valley Fire Authority will be conducting a training burn on the south end of the Ukiah Airport on July 2, 2022, starting at 8:30 am. This is a live-fire exercise that will be controlled and maintained by the Fire Authority. If you have any questions or concerns regarding the incident, please feel free to contact the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority at (707) 462-7921.
UKIAH, CA
Male Throwing Sticks At Cars, Tenants Dumping Trash – Ukiah Police Logs 06.30.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Three Arrested, Two Guns Confiscated in Santa Rosa Marijuana Robbery

Three men have been arrested after robbing an illegal marijuana grow in southern Santa Rosa. Last Friday morning, Sonoma Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a home burglary and shots fired on the 700 block of Todd Road. Two cars reportedly drove away from the location. One car was stopped near San Quentin prison in Marin County where the driver, 32-year-old Joseph Reyes, was detained. Found in his vehicle was an empty gun magazine, a large amount of cash, and an eighth ounce jar of weed. The second vehicle hit spike strips on Highway 101, took the East Washington Street off-ramp, and stopped on Wilson Street. The two occupants, Onnie Broussard and Jabril Tom, were arrested and deputies found about 25 pounds of processed weed in the car and a loaded handgun near the car. Deputies later learned that the residence that was robbed was growing a large amount of marijuana illegally and that some of it was stolen. No shooting victim was found.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Willits News

MCSO: Deputies use NARCAN to revive Ukiah man

A Ukiah man was reportedly revived with the use of NARCAN recently after deputies broke into his home while he was experiencing an overdose, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to the 600 block of Pinoleville Drive around 7 a.m. June 23 when...
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Quick response by firefighters stops Clearlake structure fire

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters quickly contained a structure fire in Clearlake that threatened numerous other buildings on Thursday evening. The fire in the 14000 block of Konocti Street was dispatched shortly after 6:30 p.m. Initial reports said the fire was burning two structures, with multiple additional structures threatened.
CLEARLAKE, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa’s Fire and Police Chief Issue Warning Ahead of July 4th

Santa Rosa’s Fire Chief and Chief of Police have issued a joint statement urging citizens to not use fireworks. Remember: all fireworks are illegal in Santa Rosa as well as the surrounding unincorporated areas. Anyone considering using fireworks is urged to STOP and safely dispose of fireworks or forfeit them to a fire or police station. Enforcement teams from both the police and fire departments will be patrolling areas and will cite individuals violating the City’s fireworks ban which includes fines. The use of dangerous fireworks or possession of them can result in a citation, additional fines, or an arrest.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Metal Grinding Leads to One-Acre Fire in Fountaingrove

Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire in Fountaingrove to one acre. Yesterday afternoon, Santa Rosa firefighters were called to the fire on the 3900 block of Skyfarm Drive. Units from CALFIRE and Sonoma County Fire District also responded and contained it to one acre. The fire was caused by workers grinding metal in the area. This is the third fire in Fountaingrove this season caused by grinding related work near dry grass.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Three arrested for robbing illegal marijuana grow site

(KRON) – Three people were arrested last Thursday for a robbery that occurred at a Santa Rosa home. All three suspects were found in possession of “processed marijuana” and police later learned that the property they robbed was an illegal grow site, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. SCSO received a call about a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Healdsburg Logging Site Faces Large Daily Fines

The owner of a logging site near Healdsburg is now facing fines of up to ten-thousand-dollars per day. North Coast water quality officials have ordered Ken Bareilles to clean up his 106-acre logging site in the Felta Creek Watershed. If he doesn’t stabilize hills, roads, and trails, officials fear rain will wash sediment into Felta Creek, which is home to endangered and threatened species of salmon and trout. Bareilles, who has already been served with several environmental violations during the past year, is required to restore and monitor the area disrupted by his logging operation. He could be fined for every day he refuses to follow the orders. The new order is expected to be finalized on July 23rd.
ksro.com

Man With Dementia Pulled from Russian River

A man who suffers from dementia is recovering after being pulled from the Russian River. The man was reported missing from his home in Monte Rio on Wednesday night. A Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy spotted him in the river and pulled him to safety later in the night. The man was suffering from hypothermia and was rushed to the hospital after being airlifted to an ambulance.
MONTE RIO, CA

