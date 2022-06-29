Middletown alum Brent Leber remains in pursuit of his running career

Brent Leber just turned 25.

Had the Myersville native not spent the better part of two years exploring and setting up a post-college opportunity for himself to keep running competitively, he might have viewed this latest setback as a sign that it might be time to begin the next chapter of his life.

But Leber still loves the grind, even though it comes with an increasing cost. He’s still willing to log close to 100 miles per week in pursuit of something that he truly loves. And now the lure of being compensated for his effort and possibly one day competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials is particularly strong.

So Leber will patiently wait as his ailing left foot gradually heals over the next three or four months, allowing him to do more and more before really ramping up his training and throwing himself fully into his latest endeavor.

“I am going to spend the next two years seeing what else I can get out of this body and get out of this sport,” he said this week in a phone interview.

After a decorated distance running career at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee, during which he won multiple ASUN (formerly Atlantic Sun) Conference championships and became the first runner in school history to qualify for the NCAA cross-country championships, Leber was set to run for ASICS-GTC Elite, a post-collegiate running team in Greenville, South Carolina.

Runners for ASICS-GTC Elite have designs on competing in the U.S. Track and Field Championships and the U.S. Olympic Trials. Over the 10-year history of the team, eight runners have qualified for the Olympic Trials (seven in the marathon and one in the steeplechase), according to team founder Mike Caldwell.

“Some of the kids we were coaching were really good. But they had nowhere to go after college,” said Caldwell, a former cross-country captain at Furman University who later coached there and also held executive positions with both Nike and ASICS.

“This team is for kids who are not quite good enough to get a shoe contract. But they still have the opportunity to be really good if they can be developed.”

Runners for ASICS-GTC Elite have the opportunity to live rent-free at a team house in Greenville. They run individually in races all over the country, and all of their travel expenses are picked up by the team. They also have the chance to earn money based on their performance.

Leber had been looking into running for this team for close to two years, dating to the start of the pandemic. He had met all of the qualifying standards on the team’s website and corresponded with Caldwell extensively to make sure it was going to be a good fit.

To make some extra spending money when they aren’t competing or training, runners usually take on part-time jobs in the Greenville area. The team often helps them in these pursuits.

Leber is looking forward to eventually taking part in all of this. But everything is basically on hold for the next few months after he tore his posterior tibial tendon, which connects the calf muscle to bones on the inside of the foot, racing for Lipscomb in the middle of May.

The injury occurred in the early stages of a 10K race and forced Leber to immediately stop running.

“It wasn’t super painful. But, when you feel something pop, it just scares you,” he said.

He made it back to the starting point with his arm over the shoulders of an athletic trainer for support and eventually needed surgery. He recently got out of a walking boot.

“The doctor looked at the tendon right after I tore it and said, ‘Dude, you really messed this thing up,” Leber said.

Leber is no stranger to overcoming major medical issues to continue his running career.

In 2018, after an exhaustive diagnostic process, it was discovered that he had a malfunctioning pituitary gland in his brain that had stunted his growth and created numerous medical issues, such as low bone density and recurring stress fractures.

Yet he came back and qualified for cross-country nationals for Lipscomb in 2019 and won the ASUN title in the 5,000 meters in 2020.

He plans for a similar resurgence after this latest setback.

He hopes to be running again as soon as September and will ramp up his training over the course of the fall. If all goes well, he will begin competing for ASICS-GTC Elite next spring.

“I am just glad to have the opportunity,” he said. “My ultimate goal is to run in the U.S. Olympic Trials one day. That was maybe a reason to give this one more shot.”