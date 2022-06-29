ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Museum of Art CEO out after FBI seizes exhibit

By WFTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3svwjN_0gPBq65G00

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Director and CEO of the Orlando Museum of Art is out, effective immediately.

The move comes less than a week after the FBI took possession of more than two-dozen paintings from the museum, after questions were raised about their authenticity.

The museum is not under investigation and is said to have cooperated with the FBI’s request to turn over the artwork.

The 25 paintings, billed as Jean-Michel Basquiat originals from his “Heroes and Monsters” exhibit, had been found in a storage locker with an estimated value of $100 million.

A recent New York Times article suggested that they could all be fakes as critics pointed to a FedEx logo, questioning whether it was in use before the artist died.

Video: ‘Quite disappointed’: Visitors react after FBI takes possession of art exhibit from Orlando museum (Angela Jacobs, WFTV.com)

Orlando Museum of Art Board of Trustees Chair Cynthia Brumback released a statement Friday in response to the controversy.

In addition to the departure of Director and CEO Aaron De Groft, Brumback says the board is in the process of making “new decisions” with regard to upcoming exhibits.

“The Orlando Museum of Art’s Board of Trustees is extremely concerned about several issues with regard to the “Heroes and Monsters” exhibition, including the recent revelation of an inappropriate e-mail correspondence sent to academia concerning the authentication of some of the artwork in the exhibition,” Brumback’s statement said. “We have launched an official process to address these matters, as they are inconsistent with the values of this institution, our business standards, and our standards of conduct.”

Longtime Orlando Museum of Art employee and CFO Joann Walfish has been appointed to the role of interim COO and will take over leadership of the museum.

The FBI hasn’t commented on the case except to say that “court-authorized activity” was conducted at the museum and directed all questioning to their Los Angeles office.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Pieter Wiese
3d ago

the FBI might want to start an investigation on Congress with other police departments across the country about investigating what all states can do to help the governance the budget or agree on something my concern is though Congress is actually doing this on purpose because their need for more greed

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Public calling for transparency after Orlando Museum of Art raided by FBI

ORLANDO, Fla. – County, city and art-community leaders are calling for transparency after the Orlando Museum of Art came under fire from a recent raid by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In an email statement sent earlier this week, the Orlando Museum of Art announced Aaron De Groft “effective...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Police Department debuts new 'Pride Patrol Car'

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department debuted its new ride on Facebook Thursday afternoon. Chief Eric Smith and the department's LGBTQ+ Liaison and Ally Officers introduced the new rainbow police cruiser to mark the end of Pride Month. The Pride Patrol Car is also meant to honor the 49...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
floridanationalnews.com

Avelo Airlines New Orlando Base Takes Flight at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO — Avelo Airlines opened its third U.S. base Thursday at Orlando International Airport (MCO) — setting the stage for significant travel, employment and economic impact opportunities for Central Florida. The new base is expected to generate more than $250 million in short-term economic impact in Greater Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
BoardingArea

Why People Clap When Their Plane Lands: The Real (And Not-So-Real) Reasons

Whether you’ve been flying for 45 minutes or 4.5 hours, it invariably happens…the plane lands and at least one person claps. When the pandemic was diminishing and people were flying again, we noticed more folks were clapping when we landed. But that could almost make sense, since so many were just so happy they could fly again. But what about before Covid (B.C.?)
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Art Exhibit#New York Times#Fedex#Wftv Com
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Oops, they did it for girls in Volusia County

It begins with an “uh-oh” but ends with a “whew, dodged a bullet.”. That ending is brought to you by the women who run the Volusia County Oopsie Project. The triumvirate is making sure young women have access to feminine hygiene products at a moment’s notice. “All women have been in a position where they've been in school and had that moment,” said Gina Elmazi, founder of the Volusia County Oopsie Project.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Pizza Places In Orlando, Florida

Our 10 Best Pizza Places In Orlando, Florida article presents a list of the finest pizza places situated in the fun city of Orlando, Florida. Is there no city more fun in the Southern United States than Orlando Florida? You know why. # 10 – NYPD Pizza. Brick walls...
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

WATCH: Hispanic Youth SHOOTS Orlando Police Officer at Mall at Millenia

In a recently published video, a young Hispanic man can be seen shooting at a police officer outside the Millenia Mall. It all started when Sebastián Sepúlveda Román, 19, was seen drinking from a bottle of alcohol that he kept in a bundle. The officer manages to escort the young man to one of the mall entrances, when he asks him to remove the bundle.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
click orlando

Historic Orlando ice cream shop to reopen after suspected arsonist set it on fire

ORLANDO, Fla. – Goff’s Drive In, a historic Orlando ice cream shop, is prepping to open its doors again over a month after a man set the stand on fire. The local ice cream shop, known for taking a stand against racial stigma ever since its 1948 opening, is planning to reopen from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 18, the business said in a Facebook post.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
98K+
Followers
110K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy