Oakdale, MN

Marcus Oakdale Theater shooting today in Oakdale, Minnesota leaves ‘multiple injured’ and prompts huge police response

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MULTIPLE people have reportedly been shot at a movie theater in Minnesota.

Officers are at the scene of Marcus Oakdale Cinema, after receiving reports of shots fired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EEWXV_0gPBq0mu00
A possible shooting has caused a heavy police presence at a Minnesota movie theater Credit: MN Department of Transport

Video on social media showed several emergency crews as an evacuation was possibly ordered at the theater.

Local reports have said that multiple people have been shot but there has been no confirmation on any deaths or suspect information at this time.

More to follow...For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

Comments / 37

Jean Foster
3d ago

I'm so so sick of this mess. Every day and every night it's always something.

Reply(1)
19
Mahalaleel YAHAWADAH
3d ago

1 Samuel 2:6The LORD killeth, and maketh alive: he bringeth down to the grave, and bringeth up.”It’s called Judgement!!!! The wages of Sin is Death!

Reply
4
Mahalaleel YAHAWADAH
3d ago

Galatians 6:7Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.”Repent or get judged it’s quite simple!!

Reply
4
 

