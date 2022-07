SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) The Santa Cruz Public Works Department announced they will start construction on the Coastal Rail Trail Segment 7 in mid-July. The part of the trail will be 0.8 miles of the multi-use path that will run from Bay Street and California Street to Pacific Avenue. Construction of the segment will cost $11,395,667 funded by a Cycle 5 Grant from Caltrans which matches local funds from Measure D.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO