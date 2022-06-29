ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Supervisor kills employee outside home after work argument, police say

fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputies say the suspected shooter took off...

www.fox2detroit.com

fox2detroit.com

Missing ex-DPD officer sought after his guns, car was used by suspect in random shootings

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A former Detroit police officer is missing after guns registered to him were used in two random shootings allegedly performed by his neighbor Thursday. The shooter, a 29-year-old man, opened fire on video twice at a home off Ferguson Street near Fenkell on Detroit's west side. He was later arrested last night but the weapons he was using were registered to ex-DPD officer Stephon Hodo. The gunman was also using his car.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Westland murder suspect charged after ex-girlfriend shot to death inside vehicle

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend Wednesday in Westland is facing charges. Cary Taylor, 41, of Westland, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearms in connection with the death of Tabitha Cornwall. The 41-year-old victim's mother said she was leaving...
WESTLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ice cream store denies service to Detroit police officers for wearing body armor

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit ice cream store denied service to a pair of police officers Thursday because they were wearing tactical body armor. Cold Truth Soft Serve, located at 4240 Cass Avenue, posted a photo on social media of a Detroit police cruiser parked in front of their shop with the caption, "We can tolerate the parking however you please but we will not serve anyone wearing body armor."
fox2detroit.com

Vehicle carjacked while 3 young children wait for mother outside Detroit gas station

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Someone carjacked a vehicle while a Detroit mother was inside a gas station paying Thursday night. Jada Hicks left her 10-year-old son, 8-year-old daughter, and baby girl in her locked Jeep as she went into the Citgo near Fenkell and Meyers, a few blocks from her house. While she was inside the gas station, a man broke the Jeep's window with a rock and ordered the children out.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: 'Random vehicle' shoots at driver on I-75 in Holly

HOLLY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting that happened on I-75 before midnight on Friday. Troopers responded at 11:15 p.m. to a man who was shot at on I-75 near Lahring Rd. The victim was driving on the freeway when a "random vehicle" pulled...
HOLLY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspects steal tools, puppy from mobile locksmiths during armed robbery in Romulus

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Mobile locksmiths were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday by people who called for help in Romulus, police said. According to police, the locksmiths, a husband and wife, went to 15042 Plain Way just after 8:30 p.m. to help someone who said he was locked out of his vehicle. The victim said they were met by three males wearing all black and masks.
fox2detroit.com

3 injured in suspected drunk driving crash on Lodge freeway

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three people were injured when a driver crashed into the back of an abandoned SUV on the right shoulder of the Lodge Friday afternoon in a suspected drunk driving crash. The driver of the speeding sedan suffered critical injuries, as did one of his female...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant's teen daughter found safe

FOX 2 - The missing 17-year-old daughter of a Wayne County Sheriff's Office sergeant was found safe Thursday afternoon. Gabrielle Greene was found at about 3 p.m. today after she had been missing since June 24. Her father, Sgt. Stephen Greene had asked for the public's help in locating her,...
fox2detroit.com

Men from Hazel Park, Detroit arrested after police find loaded Glock in car

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men from Metro Detroit were arrested for possession of a loaded weapon following a traffic stop in Southfield this week. What started as a police stop over improper lane use turned into a 19-year-old and 20-year-old being taken into custody after Michigan State Police determined they owned a Glock 19 that was found in the vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Jewell Jones sentenced for violating probation after testing positive for alcohol

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Jewell Jones was given a 30-day jail sentence in Livingston County court after he violated his probation when he consumed alcohol. The Inskter lawmaker will get credit for time served at the SHAR house he checked himself into following a positive test for alcohol he reportedly consumed on June 1. After the completion of the 29-day program, he'll need to check himself into jail to serve the remainder of his sentence - approximately one day.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

Community Policy