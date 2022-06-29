Supervisor kills employee outside home after work argument, police say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A former Detroit police officer is missing after guns registered to him were used in two random shootings allegedly performed by his neighbor Thursday. The shooter, a 29-year-old man, opened fire on video twice at a home off Ferguson Street near Fenkell on Detroit's west side. He was later arrested last night but the weapons he was using were registered to ex-DPD officer Stephon Hodo. The gunman was also using his car.
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend Wednesday in Westland is facing charges. Cary Taylor, 41, of Westland, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearms in connection with the death of Tabitha Cornwall. The 41-year-old victim's mother said she was leaving...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit ice cream store denied service to a pair of police officers Thursday because they were wearing tactical body armor. Cold Truth Soft Serve, located at 4240 Cass Avenue, posted a photo on social media of a Detroit police cruiser parked in front of their shop with the caption, "We can tolerate the parking however you please but we will not serve anyone wearing body armor."
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A car theft in Detroit has police on the lookout for two men suspected of a violent carjacking near the Lodge Freeway. Two men approached a 23-year-old victim at a gas station on Schaefer on June 17, where one of them produced a weapon, demanded money, and then assaulted the individual.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Someone carjacked a vehicle while a Detroit mother was inside a gas station paying Thursday night. Jada Hicks left her 10-year-old son, 8-year-old daughter, and baby girl in her locked Jeep as she went into the Citgo near Fenkell and Meyers, a few blocks from her house. While she was inside the gas station, a man broke the Jeep's window with a rock and ordered the children out.
PONTIAC. Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed a Pontiac man overnight on Saturday. Deputies were dispatched at 2:13 a.m. to Joslyn Road and Columbia Ave for a one-car crash. Investigators said Jordan Bahena, 31, was driving south on Joslyn Road when...
HOLLY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting that happened on I-75 before midnight on Friday. Troopers responded at 11:15 p.m. to a man who was shot at on I-75 near Lahring Rd. The victim was driving on the freeway when a "random vehicle" pulled...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Jimmy Smith was riding his moped in Detroit when someone hit him and fled the scene June 25. Smith, 42, was on the sidewalk on 8 Mile near Regent around 7:30 p.m. Video shows an SUV making a right turn as Smith entered the road. "I...
Tiara Jones was hit and killed by her ex-boyfriend in Southfield over the weekend. Now, her boyfriend, not the driver, is facing charges because police say the driver was trying to escape after being shot at.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a former officer believed to have been involved in an altercation with a suspect who was later arrested after shooting up a home in the city. The suspect was caught on home video on two separate occasions firing into a home...
ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Mobile locksmiths were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday by people who called for help in Romulus, police said. According to police, the locksmiths, a husband and wife, went to 15042 Plain Way just after 8:30 p.m. to help someone who said he was locked out of his vehicle. The victim said they were met by three males wearing all black and masks.
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three people were injured when a driver crashed into the back of an abandoned SUV on the right shoulder of the Lodge Friday afternoon in a suspected drunk driving crash. The driver of the speeding sedan suffered critical injuries, as did one of his female...
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Fireworks valued in the tens of thousands of dollars worth were stolen in Sterling Heights. "I feel awful," said Mariam Shabo. With the Fourth of July holiday a few days away, the owners of Mar’s Fireworks were hoping their stand in Sterling Heights would do booming business.
FOX 2 - The missing 17-year-old daughter of a Wayne County Sheriff's Office sergeant was found safe Thursday afternoon. Gabrielle Greene was found at about 3 p.m. today after she had been missing since June 24. Her father, Sgt. Stephen Greene had asked for the public's help in locating her,...
Video of the beating surfaced after the group of women were beaten multiple times by a private security guard outside of 3Fifty Terrace in Detroit, on Madison Street. But there's a lot more to this story.
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men from Metro Detroit were arrested for possession of a loaded weapon following a traffic stop in Southfield this week. What started as a police stop over improper lane use turned into a 19-year-old and 20-year-old being taken into custody after Michigan State Police determined they owned a Glock 19 that was found in the vehicle.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A group of women who were out for a night of fun were turned away from a Detroit bar only to be beaten up by a security guard completely unrelated to the bar. Video of the beating surfaced after the group of women were beaten multiple...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Jewell Jones was given a 30-day jail sentence in Livingston County court after he violated his probation when he consumed alcohol. The Inskter lawmaker will get credit for time served at the SHAR house he checked himself into following a positive test for alcohol he reportedly consumed on June 1. After the completion of the 29-day program, he'll need to check himself into jail to serve the remainder of his sentence - approximately one day.
FOX 2 - Detroit police are looking for three vandalism suspects wanted for $5,000 in damages downtown. The three suspects knocked over and damaged nine granite tables outside at the San Morello Restaurant at the Shinola Hotel. Detroit police released surveillance camera photos of the suspects who are accused in malicious destruction of property.
Comments / 0