Supervisor kills employee outside home after work argument, police say

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Mobile locksmiths were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday by people who called for help in Romulus, police said. According to police, the locksmiths, a husband and wife, went to 15042 Plain Way just after 8:30 p.m. to help someone who said he was locked out of his vehicle. The victim said they were met by three males wearing all black and masks.

2 DAYS AGO