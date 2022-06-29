ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest, MS

Forest gas station drops price to $2.38 a gallon

fox40jackson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOREST, Miss. (WLBT) – Residents in Forest, Mississippi, are getting some much needed relief when it comes to filling up their vehicles. The Americans for Prosperity Mississippi organization rolled back their gas prices to $2.38 Tuesday at the Cox Chevron in Forest. The...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 10

Crystal G Madru
1d ago

this is what others should do. if every gas station did this just for one day it would help individuals.

Reply
3
kimr Kimberly
1d ago

This is a beautiful gift from Cox Chevron. Thank you to the Cox family for your generosity and kindness.

Reply
3
Guest
2d ago

Thank God for this bravery of those who did this kindness for residents of Forest Ms

Reply
4
WJTV 12

Forest gas station sells gas for $2.38

FOREST, Miss. (WJTV) – Drivers were able to buy the cheapest gas in the state on Tuesday, June 28. For two hours, the Cox Chevron in Forest sold gas for $2.38 a gallon. “I’ve been working with Americans For Prosperity (AFP), as a volunteer for the last five years. They’re a really good grassroots organization. […]
FOREST, MS
WJTV 12

Farmers donate watermelons to Mississippi veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friends of Mississippi Veterans, alongside the Cockrell Farmers Market, donated watermelons to veterans in Collins and Jackson on July 1 ahead of the 4th of July weekend. Fifty watermelons were carried to Collins, and another 50 watermelons were carried to Jackson. “We’re wanting to give back to them and have a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Highway Patrol announces 2022 4th of July enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) announced that enforcement efforts will be ramped up during the 4th of July holiday weekend. Troopers will be focusing on speeding and distracted and impaired driving with safety checkpoints. They will be checking for seatbelt use and removing impaired drivers from the road. These […]
JACKSON, MS
Forest, MS
fox40jackson.com

Man sentenced to 35 years in 2016 killing at gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A circuit court judge sentenced a Jackson man to 35 years in jail for murder. Alex Lee Dixon, 31, pled guilty to second-degree murder, stemming from the 2016 shooting death of Deswaund Bell. On November 9, 2016, police say Dixon shot and killed Bell at...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Councilman Kenneth Stokes to host water giveaway Friday at 9 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another water giveaway is slated for Friday morning, in the wake of the latest boil water notice issued for the city of Jackson. At 9 a.m. Friday, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes will be giving away water at 3450 Albermarle Rd., in Jackson. The giveaway comes...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Developers hope to breathe new life into Metrocenter Mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Is there hope for the Metrocenter? One developer believes there is, and working to put the finishing touches on a section not under forfeiture by the state. “Tornado got our roof and you know busted some spots off. So we’re getting ready to repair those...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Council to consider moratorium on opening, expanding bars on E. Capitol Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A proposal from one Jackson City Council member could temporarily block new bars from coming to East Capitol Street. Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay is set to introduce an ordinance at next week’s council meeting to place a 12-month moratorium on the opening of new bars along the portion of the roadway located in the Downtown Jackson Central Business District.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman killed in crash involving 18-wheeler in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle in Jones County left one woman dead on Thursday. The crash happened on Moselle Seminary Road near Stewart Drive near the Southern Hens plant. According to Jones County deputies, the driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene. The […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Recently opened restaurants in the Jackson area

Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Jackson from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. Yelp #4. The Cleaners by Pizza Shack – Rating: 3.5 / 5 (4 reviews)– Categories: Pizza, Beer Bar – Address: 237 W Government St Brandon, MS 39042 – […]
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

New ‘Blackout’ tags honor first responders

“Blackout” vehicle tags honoring first responders will be available on the first of the month, thanks to legislation supported by state Rep. Jill Ford of Madison. “I believe the Blackout Tag will be the most popular vanity tag in the State of Mississippi,” Ford said Wednesday. “We are a state that supports law enforcement and during this current hostile climate in the White House, this will be an easy and affordable way for Mississippi to encourage those that sacrifice their lives on a daily basis.”
MADISON, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report June 29, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 8:17 AM on June 28,...
MERIDIAN, MS
QSR magazine

Super Chix Opens in Flowood, Mississippi

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first restaurant in Mississippi in Flowood. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 2675 Lakeland Dr., Flowood, Mississippi. “The Lakeland Dr. SUPER CHIX is perfectly located in the principal Flowood Shopping Corridor with its easy accessibility and prominent street presence. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a great new choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX franchisees Bill Latham and Jud Heubach of the Table 100 Group and John Bean, Principal at the Eat With Us Group and their team for their first SUPER CHIX opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.
FLOWOOD, MS
mageenews.com

When doors look closed, God is still at work

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. When doors look closed all around you, remember, God is still at work in your life. Keep your hopes up. Keep...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Craving a chicken parmesan sandwich? Flowood now has a place for that.

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) – Another chicken sandwich option is now open in Flowood. Super Chix Chicken and Custard opened earlier this week in the 2600 block of Lakeland Drive. “We opened Monday. This is our first Friday, going into our first weekend,” said Manager Judd Heubach. “It’s been good.”
FLOWOOD, MS
fox40jackson.com

Topgolf competitor GolfSuites coming to City of Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) – Topgolf competitor GolfSuites has set its sights on the City of Madison. The year-round entertainment facility is said to be opening early next year, with their ground breaking taking place “soon.” It will be located near I-55 and Parkway East. According to their...
MADISON, MS

