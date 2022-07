Homewood Fire Department is urging residents to follow safety guidelines during the Independence Day holiday, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal issued a similar plea on Tuesday.HFD staff member Megan Tipton provided the safety posters below that were created by several fire safety organizations as a way to remind residents how to stay safe during holiday activities.The state fire marshal's office issued a news release reminding residents that fireworks are dangerous. In 2021, there were 202 fireworks-related injuries and one death in Illinois, and the fire marshal's office notes that every year, accidental fires . . .

HOMEWOOD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO