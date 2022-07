Morning lows drop into the low 70s to upper 70s. Expect some rain and storms overnight and in the morning. Add in some heat, and rain and storms will increase around Noon into the afternoon. There is a lot of moisture in the air, so any storm that develops can produce locally heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerous lightning. Some areas may see 1-3.5" of rain. Be prepared to move your car to higher ground, and do not drive into flooded roadways! A similar forecast for your Friday. Scattered rain and storms this weekend with highs near 90. Still a 40% chance tropical development for Invest 95-L just off the Coast of Texas. It may become a depression before it moves onshore. Potential tropical cyclone two is not organized, but may become a storm before it moves onshore in Nicaragua or Costa Rica.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO