Melissa Hartman declares victory in Democratic primary race for Erie Co. Clerk
Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman has declared victory in the Democratic primary race for Erie County Clerk.
Hartman declared victory over incumbent Mickey Kearns during a press conference around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
As of around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, with 99% of precincts reporting, Hartman leads Kearns 64% (32,573 votes) to 36% (18,581 votes).
Kearns has served as Erie County Clerk since 2018.
