Melissa Hartman declares victory in Democratic primary race for Erie Co. Clerk

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman has declared victory in the Democratic primary race for Erie County Clerk.

Hartman declared victory over incumbent Mickey Kearns during a press conference around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

As of around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, with 99% of precincts reporting, Hartman leads Kearns 64% (32,573 votes) to 36% (18,581 votes).

Kearns has served as Erie County Clerk since 2018.

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

