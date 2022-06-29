Peoria Public School Board has very close District 2 race

Two incumbent McLean County Board members advanced Tuesday in a three-way race that will enable them to keep their seats in November. The only Republican primary on the County Board was in District 2 that includes much of southwest McLean County. William Friedrich of rural Heyworth finished as the top vote-getter at close to 48%. Jim Soeldner of Ellsworth also advanced with 31% of the vote. Challenger Tyler Bahan of Saybrook came in third at 21%.

MCLEAN COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO