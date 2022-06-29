Peoria Public School Board has very close District 2 race

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Part of Bootz Avenue is blocked near McClure Avenue after a utility pole was struck Thursday. We are still working to learn if this has caused any power outages in the area. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A power outage did not stop the Peoria Public School Board meeting Friday, as the board retired one of its own. Doug Shaw served on the board since 2016 and did not run for re-election this year. He said being on the board was an experience of a lifetime.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A close three-way race for two seats on the Peoria Public Schools Board is sending Greg Wilson back for a second term. Greg Wilson, president of PPS School Board, secured the victory on Tuesday’s night election with 1,551 votes. He said he is grateful for a second term.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A clinical site within the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria (UICOMP) is expanding healthcare services for the LGBTQ community. Positive Health Solutions on Wednesday announced its expansion of clinical services to offer primary and gender-affirming care. “We are excited to be able to...
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The six candidates who ran to fill the seven District 2 board seats Tuesday all advanced to the general election. Barry Beck received 454 votes, Triston Eddlemon received 304 votes, Jared C. Heller received 735 votes, Lauren Southwood received 716 votes, John Spangler received 658 votes and Karl L. Williams received 515 votes.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City Council did not pass the Cure Violence Assessment once again, after not passing it once before, and deferring it to the June 28 meeting. Now, the council wants to take another route toward curbing violence in the city. There were two presentations at...
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hale Street in Normal will be closed for most of the day on July 5 for sewer repairs. The road will be closed to through traffic at 6 a.m. and remain closed until 6 p.m., weather permitting. A map of the closure can be found...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Kunzeman family welcomed a young foster child into their home nearly a year ago. “We love him like he’s ours and we hope that he’ll be able to go home. Reunification is really the goal of foster care,” Foster mother Emily Kunzeman said.
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– East Peoria is getting ready for their big Fourth of July celebration, Red White and Boom. Every year thousands of people gather to see the spectacle because it’s one of the biggest firework shows in Illinois. For the first time post-COVID pandemic, East Peoria will be shooting off fireworks from a barge on the Illinois River.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Here is where you can go to celebrate the 4th of July Monday. The Peoria Jaycees Firecracker 5000: The Firecracker 5000 is a 3.1-mile run/walk through downtown Peoria. It starts at 311 SW Water Street at 7:30 a.m. Those interested in registering can do so here.
Unit 5 is facing a deficit — a big one that has been growing for years. The district is deep into a public engagement process, gathering opinions on how to deal with the structural budget problem and building public awareness of a potential referendum to address the issue. Such...
The bustling city of Peoria, IL offers plenty of things to do, from museums and outdoor exhibits to lovely city parks. The Caterpillar Visitor Center is a must-see for anyone interested in the history of this riverfront city, and the Peoria Riverfront Museum, which is affiliated with the Smithsonian, is perfect for those who want to learn more about the area’s culture.
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A vacant space in downtown East Peoria will soon be home to hundreds. The grassy fields surrounding city hall will be replaced with concrete foundation, prepping the location for what will eventually be “501 Blutowne.”. “Flaherty and Collins out of Indianapolis is the...
PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It may be months before Tazewell County’s government approves more wind energy projects. The Tazewell County Zoning Board of Appeals voted Thursday evening to approve a six-month moratorium on wind turbines. About 60 people attended the public hearing in Pekin. The board hopes...
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – In the heart of downtown East Peoria lies what some consider to be the city’s oasis for shopping. It is a business district cemented across from city hall, huddled with restaurants, retailers, and residents. “The Levee District has been a great asset to...
The Chillicothe City Council has voted to employ Gil Gates as a full-time Code Enforcement and Zoning Officer at $21.64 cents an hour. The vote of five in favor and none opposed was Monday in closed session. The announcement was made on Thursday by Chillicothe City Clerk Amy Hess.
Two incumbent McLean County Board members advanced Tuesday in a three-way race that will enable them to keep their seats in November. The only Republican primary on the County Board was in District 2 that includes much of southwest McLean County. William Friedrich of rural Heyworth finished as the top vote-getter at close to 48%. Jim Soeldner of Ellsworth also advanced with 31% of the vote. Challenger Tyler Bahan of Saybrook came in third at 21%.
Tazewell County's Zoning Board of Appeals is recommending against county board adoption of a restrictive new ordinance on wind farm developments. ZBA chairman Duane Lessen says the changes pitched by the United Citizens of Tazewell County group may be too onerous. "It would essentially stop wind energy in the county....
It could be easier to plant a bunch of signs in your yard in Normal. Town staff have requested that the council ask the Planning Commission to rework the sign ordinance. Town council members will discuss it at Tuesday's meeting. Staff said some of the provisions of the existing ordinance...
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Tremont-based company Precision Planting is expanding its footprint in Tazewell County. The company has announced plans to build a new 500,000-square-foot operations center in Morton. The facility will be located along Erie Avenue, south of the exit ramp from I-74 East to I-155 South. Precision Planting has been headquartered in Tremont […]
