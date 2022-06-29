Cook County Dem Winners: Preckwinkle, Dart, Kaegi

Toni Preckwinkle easily won the Democratic primary for Cook County Board President Tuesday. Tom Dart also won the Democratic primary for Cook County Sheriff.

Current Cook County assessor Fritz Kaegi is the projected Democratic winner over Kari Steele who currently sits on the water reclamation district.

Kaegi has served one term and has increased property taxes on businesses while keeping rates low for homeowners.

