Cook County, IL

Cook County Dem Winners: Preckwinkle, Dart, Kaegi

WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRI2Z_0gPBneLs00

Toni Preckwinkle easily won the Democratic primary for Cook County Board President Tuesday. Tom Dart also won the Democratic primary for Cook County Sheriff.

Current Cook County assessor Fritz Kaegi is the projected Democratic winner over Kari Steele who currently sits on the water reclamation district.

Illinois Primary 2022 Election Results

Kaegi has served one term and has increased property taxes on businesses while keeping rates low for homeowners.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 8

From Illinois too
3d ago

If Dart gets reelected, he'll make an acceptance speech...then, he'll disappear for 3.4 years, until it's time to campaign again. (It's what he does...)

Reply(2)
3
rose bloom
3d ago

Toni and her members gave themselves a 10% raise. stop voting for democrats.

Reply(3)
10
