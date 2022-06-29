ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin FC welcomes first non-soccer sport to Q2 Stadium

By Noah Gross
KXAN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — Q2 Stadium has quickly become one of the most difficult places to play for opposing teams in the MLS in just its second year of existence. Later this summer, Premier Rugby Sevens will take the field at Q2, marking the first time in the short history of the...

www.kxan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Star, TX
austinmonthly.com

The 8 Best Places to Live in Austin and Beyond

As the capital city continues to explode with growth and its sizzling real estate market shatters records (like how average home prices in Austin are now topping $500,000), we’re setting our sights on the new hot spots to live, work, and play in Central Texas. From a Domain-style development that will transform the East Riverside-Oltorf neighborhood to the future Tesla Gigafactory and HOPE Outdoor Gallery sites that will bring a flood of new residents to Del Valle and Austin’s Colony, we spotlight the attractions that are leading homebuyers to put down roots outside the usual suspects. Featuring expert tips from real estate agents, market trend alerts, and sales data provided by the Austin Board of Realtors (ABoR), here’s our comprehensive guide to not only finding the next great hangout spot, but your dream home located just beyond its doors.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Where to Find Awesome Corn Dogs in Austin

There is something delightfully summery about corn dogs: hot dogs covered in cornmeal batter and deep-fried to sweet-savory perfection, all on a handy stick. It’s reminiscent of state fairs and street festivals and carnivals. The portions work well for a meal or a snack too. And, luckily, in Austin,...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Lima
Austin Chronicle

Matt’s El Rancho Turns 70, the MOIC Is a Speer Carrier, Ski Shores Reopens, Huckleberry Anchors at Still Austin, Desert Door Reveals the Pollinator, and More

All the news that’s fit to get your taste buds quivering. Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, compatriot, it’s your Food News Buffet for the first week...
AUSTIN, TX
nomadlawyer.org

Austin :Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Austin, Texas

When visiting Austin Texas, you’ll find plenty of entertainment. There are many things to do downtown, from a farmer’s market to a river for kayaking. You’ll find plenty of dining and transportation options as well. The downtown area is an absolute must-see for all travelers. Below are a few of the best things to do in Austin. Let your imagination run wild when you visit these unique attractions. If you’re visiting Austin for the first time, here are some ideas for fun activities in the city.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Houston

Sink your teeth into legendary barbecue in film-famous Taylor

The quintessential small Texas town of Taylor doesn’t just have stunning sunsets, fields of cotton, a historic downtown with local shops, and even some horseback-riding cowboys in the mix — it has also been the site for scenes from a whole host of movies and shows, including Transformers: Age of Extinction, The Rookie, Varsity Blues, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and AMC’s Fear The Walking Dead, among others.
TAYLOR, TX
Austonia

Meet the Austin man giving away $2k grants for young people to pursue their dreams

Justin Mares has seen the power of some extra cash. His brother, Nick, was in high school when COVID-19 hit, and he could tell he was bored.“So I saw him kind of struggling with his classes, struggling to feel intellectually engaged or care about what he was doing,” Mares explained. “And I said, ‘Hey, you can have my laptop and you should teach yourself a skill or take some (coding) classes and figure out what are the things that light you up and that that you feel like you're interested in.” His brother then got into coding and design and...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Rugby#Usa Rugby#Q2 Stadium#Lsb Fans Rsb
Nationwide Report

27-year-old Carl Anthony James killed after a fiery crash on I-35 in north Austin (Austin, TX)

27-year-old Carl Anthony James killed after a fiery crash on I-35 in north Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, authorities identified 27-year-old Carl Anthony James as the man who lost his life following a fiery crash on June 24 in north Austin. The fatal two-vehicle collision happened a little before 3 a.m. in the 14600 block of N. Interstate 35 northbound m[...]
AUSTIN, TX
101x.com

What’s The Best Tex-Mex In Austin?

Jason has a hankering for some Tex-Mex. The only problem is that he has no idea where to go! Today we discussed what the best Tex-Mex place is in Austin. Are you team Chuy’s? Or maybe even Matt’s El Rancho? Let us know on Twitter @101xMorningX where Jason should go and ruin his diet.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
92.9 NIN

Texas Has a Dinosaur Themed Car Wash and I Want to Road Trip to It

Let's go back in time to when dinosaurs ruled the world...but you also need a car wash. Looking for unique things to talk about today and stumbled on to Jurassic Wash out of Austin, Texas. Austin likes to keep things weird, but this awesome. If I was a kid I would scream to go to the dinosaur car wash if I knew this was a thing. Hell they have a freaking T-Rex spit water at your car before entering the bay.
AUSTIN, TX
KTEN.com

What You Need to Know About Cedar Removal in Austin Texas

Originally Posted On: https://www.welovetreestx.com/what-you-need-to-know-about-cedar-removal-in-austin-texas/. What You Need to Know About Cedar Removal in Austin Texas. If your land has cedar trees that need removing, look no further. Learn all about cedar removal in Austin Texas and what you need to know here. Why chop down cedar trees?. Cedar trees have...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Local Lobster Roll Spot Expands Onto North Lamar

Seafood restaurant Garbo’s Fresh Maine Lobster is opening another location closer to downtown Austin. This time, the lobster joint is taking over the former home of local diner Counter Cafe in Clarksville on 626 North Lamar Boulevard. First, it’ll begin serving out of its trailer parked at the building starting Thursday, June 30, and the physical restaurant will open sometime in September.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy