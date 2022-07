Shohei Ohtani overpowered the White Sox in his latest triumph. The White Sox hitters made him work for LA’s 4-1 win by chasing him from the game after only 5.2 IP. The righty needed 108 pitches (74 strikes) to keep the Sox scoreless, only giving up five hits and one walk. He finished the night with 11 K’s and extended his scoreless streak to 21.2 innings.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO