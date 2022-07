GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police said a man was sentenced to an eight-month active sentence after he was found guilty of trying to run over man back in 2021. According to police, 42-year-old Scott Ford was found guilty of felony animal cruelty, simple assault and felony obstruction of justice. He is sentenced to an eight-month active sentence followed by a two-year suspended sentence with probation.

