Anyone who’s used the Xbox Series X|S controller over an extended period will know the perils of its Share button, but it need not annoy you any longer. The Share button on the Xbox Wireless Controller has a habit of getting in the way at the most inopportune times. As one Redditor (opens in new tab) recently pointed out, its placement between the controller’s View and Menu button makes it all too easy to accidentally tap while you’re playing a game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO