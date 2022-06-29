ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA House Republicans say Pitt must stop fetal tissue research to receive tuition appropriations

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania House Republicans amended the state’s appropriation bill for state-related universities on Monday, saying Pitt must stop fetal tissue research in order to receive its $151 million appropriation from the state. The appropriation grants tuition discounts to in-state Pitt students and their families. The amendment passed in a...

CBS Pittsburgh

Giant Eagle says it will cover travel costs for abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle said it will reimburse employees who choose to travel to get an abortion.In a statement Monday, the company said it will offer reimbursements for family planning services. Giant Eagle said staff will receive more information soon.Find the full statement below."At Giant Eagle, we are committed to providing our Team Members access to comprehensive healthcare, including access to reproductive care. We join other businesses by committing to reimburse expenses for covered family members to travel between states to access family planning services. We will share specific details related to this offering with our Team Members in the coming days."Last week, Dick's Sporting Goods' CEO has announced that the company will provide travel expense reimbursement for employees seeking abortion access. Other companies, including JPMorgan Chase, announced similar plans after the Supreme Court overturned Roe. v Wade.
