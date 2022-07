CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department arrested a suspect on the run after he had barricaded himself in a Chattanooga home. Police responded to a home in the 3900 block of Calhoun Avenue shortly before 5 PM yesterday where they received a call that 48 year old Mark Davis had a warrant out for his arrest. Davis is accused of shooting his girlfriend in Cleveland, TN.

