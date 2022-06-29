Western guard Kaden Magood to transfer to Oak Hill Academy
SHIVELY, Ky. — Kaden Magwood is taking his talents to a new school. After a strong freshman season at Western High School where he averaged over 13 points a game, the...www.wlky.com
SHIVELY, Ky. — Kaden Magwood is taking his talents to a new school. After a strong freshman season at Western High School where he averaged over 13 points a game, the...www.wlky.com
best choice ever, get your talented kids out of the streets and focused around their talent at a school or institute known to shape that talent into a professional artistic career! Wise Wise Wise
Comments / 3