Western guard Kaden Magood to transfer to Oak Hill Academy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Professional angler Mike DelVisco has spent a lot of time on the water during his career. "I've had a career for 40 years doing this," said DelVisco, a Bassmaster and Major League Fishing Big 5 Series angler. "I really enjoy the aspect of being able to give back to that next generation, being able to teach them something that they can learn and take with them when they go out and fish."

CLARKSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO