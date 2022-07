Pam Anderson, the former Jefferson County clerk, won the Republican primary for secretary of state and will challenge Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold in November.Why it matters: Republicans escaped the "disastrous" possibility that Tina Peters — the indicted Mesa County clerk and election conspiracy promoter — would serve as the party's nominee.By the numbers: Anderson claimed 44% of the vote, according to preliminary results posted just before 8pm, topping the 27% for Peters.The AP called the race for Anderson less than an hour after polls closed.Mike O'Donnell, a little-known candidate, even did better than Peters, landing 29%.What they're saying: "I will...

