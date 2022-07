A new law now limits the level of THC in edibles and products sold in Minnesota. It went into effect July 1st. You could already buy items like gummies. But it did clarify that a certain type is legal. However, the limit is 5 milligrams of THC per piece. And the package itself cannot contain more than 50 milligrams. The THC can only come from hemp, not the marijuana plant.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO