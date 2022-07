Mid-Willamette Valley minimum wage earners are set to see an extra dollar per hour on paychecks starting Friday, July 1, when the rate becomes $13.50. The first day in July is the start of the state’s fiscal biennium and the last step in a set of annual wage hikes that began with the Legislature's passage of state Senate Bill 1532 in 2016, meant to increase the purchasing power of those who work for the lowest compensation in the state.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO