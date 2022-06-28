ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Leader

Bohm captures Republican nomination for sheriff; Pontiac sales tax referendum fails again

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CAAJY_0gPBffwv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q3VVJ_0gPBffwv00

On the afternoon of Jan. 14, Ryan Bohm stood in the Historic Livingston County Courthouse and announced his candidacy for sheriff. Moving forward six months and two weeks, Deputy Sheriff Ryan Bohm will be getting a new job title after scoring a big victory over Tom Vagasky for the Republican nomination in the Livingston County sheriff's race Tuesday.

“It was a long six months, I appreciate that it's over,” Bohm told the Daily Leader Wednesday morning. “I'm ready to get into December and get into the office and start working toward some things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qa1cs_0gPBffwv00

“I truly can't thank everybody enough. The support over the last six months has been just unbelievable. I truly have the absolute best of friends in the world and they've come out of the woodwork in support during this entire campaign.

“It's overwhelming to see all the people that had kind things to say to me and kind things to even publicly say,” Bohm added. “Many of these people, I have looked up to in my career, some of them were mentors to me. When they come out and show the kind of support they have for me, it really meant everything to me. Having their support has helped give me the confidence that I needed throughout the campaign.”

Bohm, who has spent nearly 20 years in the Livingston County Sheriff's Department, secured the Republican nomination by garnering 3,902 votes of the 6,805 votes cast (6,666 were counted) to easily defeat Tom Vagasky, a retired member of the Illinois State Police. Bohm's vote total accounted for 58.54 percent of the vote. Vagasky took in 2,764 votes (41.46 percent).

Although there is still the General Election in November, a challenger is unlikely for Bohm, leaving him as sheriff-to-be. He is looking at charging into his new job with a lot of support.

“There's no way this could be done without just an unbelievable team of people,” Bohm said. “That team is just vast, can't even begin to name them all. I don't know what I would have done without each and every person.”

Bohm said that there isn't a lot of changes expected when he takes over for Sheriff Jeff Hamilton, who is completing the term of former Sheriff Tony Childress, who retired earlier this year. Hamilton was a big supporter of Bohm throughout the campaign.

“I have a lot of things on my plate, I don't have any personnel changes in mind, other than bringing in Chief Turner,” Bohm said. Turner is retiring Streator Police Chief Robert Turner. “I'm looking forward to working with him in that capacity, I've worked on and off with him over the last 20 years. He's been a great confidant, a great guy to work with.”

Bohm is a Cornell-area resident whose family has a history in law enforcement and area business.

The other major issue on the ballot, as least as far as Pontiac residents were concerned, was the 1 percent tax referendum that failed for the third time. Pontiac residents decided against enacting the tax despite city officials saying that most of the tax was going to be paid for by visitors to the community.

“It was disappointing, but like most tax situations, it was a tough uphill battle,” Mayor Bill Alvey told the Daily Leader Wednesday. “We'll have to look for other opportunities and go from there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFuky_0gPBffwv00

“The concept that we worked with was quite unique and would have made a nice, smooth transition over a number of years to do a lot of infrastructure and it would have certainly helped with maintaining the ambulance service,” Alvey said. “We will maintain regardless, we just have to do more work.”

The voting difference was 1,026, or 56.25 percent, against passage to 798 (43.75 percent) for approval. The defeat will affect how much street repair can be done, as well as offsetting costs to maintain the ambulance service, which the city inherited in August 2021.

“We have some backup thoughts,” Alvey said. “There's a couple different things.”

For the state elections related to Livingston County, most ballots in the county were cast by those who took a Republican ballot, where there were more contended races.

In Livingston County, Darren Bailey overwhelmed the opposition in the county in his bid for governor. Bailey collected 4,277 of the 6,805 ballots cast for 65.61 percent in the county. Jesse Sullivan was next with 1,128 (17.3 percent) and Richard Irvin was third in the five-person race with 779 votes (11.95 percent).

Statewide, Bailey collected 4450,944 votes for 57.7 percent, far more than second-place vote-getter Sullivan, who claimed 122,350 (15.6 percent). Irvin was slightly behind with 116,433 votes (14.9 percent). The other three candidates had fewer than 100,00 combined votes.

Gov. JB Pritzker easily defeated Beverly Miles with 91.8 percent (744,677) of the Democrat vote. Miles had 66,874.

The 16th Congressional District GOP race was won by Darin LaHood with 55,957 votes (66.3 percent). He claimed 1,194 (70.44 percent) votes in Livingston County.

Rep. Dan Brady, whose district included portions of Livingston County, won the county's nod for GOP candidate for secretary of state with 5,466 votes (86.17) to 877 (13.83) for John Milhiser. Statewide, Brady secured 540,475 votes (76.4 percent) with almost 94 percent of the votes counted. Milhiser had 166,631.

This sets up a likely battle between Brady and Alexi Giannoulias in the General Election. Giannoulias was winning the Democrat primary with 420,650 (52.7 percent).

Closer to home, the newly drawn 105th District for the state legislature saw Livingston County Board member Mike Kirkton claim 1,135 votes of the 3,420 cast in the county. This was 36.76 percent. Donald Rients was second with 861 votes (27.88) and Kyle Ham, who was supported by former State Treasurer Dan Rutherford, had 769 (24.9 percent). Dennis Tipsword had 323 (10.46 percent).

However, Tipsword was leading overall in the district as of deadline Wednesday with 5,616 votes, which was 39.3 percent of the estimated 95 percent votes counted. Ham was second with 3,301, just ahead of Kirkton, who had 3,219 votes. Rients was fourth with 2,153. There was no Democrat running for the seat.

Rep. Tom Bennet ran unopposed in the 106th District in the primary and will run unopposed in the General Election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ula5j_0gPBffwv00

County Clerk Kristy Masching and County Treasurer Nikki Meier ran unopposed to retain their seats in the county government.

The County Board will be seeing a decrease in seats. The three districts will each have six candidates on the board after the November election. Jack Vietti led the First District candidates with 1,509 votes and was followed by James “Doc” Carley (1,269), Gina Manker (1,197), Marty Fannin (995), William Mays (992) and Jim Blackard (939). Corlee Erkkila (649) was left on the outside. There were no Democrats on the ballot.

There also seven candidates for six seats in the Second District. Claiming the most votes was Jim Bunting with 1,288 while Joel Barickman was next at 1,102. Dan Myers had 990 and was followed by Bob Weller (980), Gerald Earing (932) and Steve Lovell (909). Joe Steichen was left on the outside with 843 votes.

The Third District had nine candidates with newcomer Rebekah Fehr leading the way with 1,647 votes. Linda Ambrose was second with 1,528 votes. Mark Runyon had 1,395 for third and was followed by John Vitzthum (1,351), Seth Welch (1,188) and Paul Ritter (1,117). Challengers Jared Drayer (748), Steven Tjarks (679) and Craig Monson (663) fell short.

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: Bohm captures Republican nomination for sheriff; Pontiac sales tax referendum fails again

Comments / 0

Related
hoiabc.com

Plans on hold for wind turbines in Tazewell County

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It may be months before Tazewell County’s government approves more wind energy projects. The Tazewell County Zoning Board of Appeals voted Thursday evening to approve a six-month moratorium on wind turbines. About 60 people attended the public hearing in Pekin. The board hopes...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Bloomington’s Dan Brady is GOP’s pick for Illinois Secretary of State

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Long-time State Representative Dan Brady of Bloomington won the Republican nomination for Illinois Secretary of State on Tuesday, soundly defeating his primary opponent. “It feels great,” Brady said. “I really am honored by the turnout and the plurality of the vote it was simply...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Tax#Legislature#Election Local#Pontiac#Republicans#Politics#Illinoi
wglt.org

2 incumbents and 2 newcomers win McLean County Board's contested primaries

Two incumbent McLean County Board members advanced Tuesday in a three-way race that will enable them to keep their seats in November. The only Republican primary on the County Board was in District 2 that includes much of southwest McLean County. William Friedrich of rural Heyworth finished as the top vote-getter at close to 48%. Jim Soeldner of Ellsworth also advanced with 31% of the vote. Challenger Tyler Bahan of Saybrook came in third at 21%.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

New trial denied for Sandwich man; mother speaks

After 471 days in jail, then in less than 20 minutes, Donald Fredres, Jr. was sentenced to natural life in prison without parole for the murders of his former in-laws Gregory and Brenda Barnes, both age 62, at their rural home between Sandwich and Sheridan in March 2021. Outside the...
SANDWICH, IL
wjol.com

Forest Preserve District of Will County news briefs

The Bruce Road pedestrian tunnel has been constructed, and now work will begin on the 167th Street tunnel as the Forest Preserve District continues to construct a 3.5-mile section of Veterans Memorial Trail from Homer Township to Lockport. The project will require 167th Street to close for 30 days starting July 5. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)
WILL COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Community in mourning after former Champaign mayor passes away

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A community is in mourning over the passing of their beloved former mayor. “Mayor Schweighart was a kindhearted man who loved our community,” said Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen in a news release Friday. “Always quick with a joke, his laugh was infectious.” Feinen said Gerald “Jerry” Schweighart served as a 32-year […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
hoiabc.com

What you need to know about the voting in Tuesday’s Illinois primaries

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Local election officials expect strong Republican turnout for Tuesday’s midterm Illinois Primary Election. More than 10,000 voters either have already cast an early ballot or have already returned their mail-in ballots across Peoria, Tazewell and McLean Counties. That includes 4,480 in Peoria County, 4,675 in McLean County and 2,059 in Tazewell County, as of Monday afternoon.
hoiabc.com

Normal Police reveal policy for use of license plate reading cameras

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Normal Police Department is trying to answer privacy concerns about Automated License Plate Readers before the town council votes later this month whether to buy the crime-fighting cameras. Police on Friday shared the guidelines they developed “in an effort to continue full transparency...
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

New thrift store opens to help addiction program

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Adult and Teen Challenge Greater Midwest now have a new thrift store in East Peoria. The new shop opened in what was Martin’s Furniture Store for over 70 years. Adult Teen Challenge is a faith-based, 12-month residential addiction program for men ages 18...
WCIA

Convicted murderer Michael Slover Sr. dies

PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pontiac Correctional Center confirmed on Thursday that convicted murderer Michael Slover Sr. died at it’s facility. Slover Sr., his wife Jeanette and son Michael Jr. were convicted of murdering Slover Jr.’s ex-wife Karyn, who worked at the Herald and Review. Karyn died in 1996 and her body was found dismembered […]
PONTIAC, IL
wglt.org

Less hassle for yard signs could be coming to Normal

It could be easier to plant a bunch of signs in your yard in Normal. Town staff have requested that the council ask the Planning Commission to rework the sign ordinance. Town council members will discuss it at Tuesday's meeting. Staff said some of the provisions of the existing ordinance...
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Renters worried after week without hot water and notice from city

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some Peoria renters are concerned on where they might be living after having no hot water for eight days. The city left a notice saying if their landlord does not fix the hot water they are out of a home. It’s been eight days...
Central Illinois Proud

Normal police share license plate reader policy

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department shared their policy Friday on the potential automated license plate readers (ALPR) system that could be coming to the town. According to a Normal police press release, the policy is similar to the ones put into place by other local Illinois...
NORMAL, IL
starvedrock.media

Man Who Drove Car into Illinois River Identified

Authorities have released the identity of the person who drove a vehicle into the Illinois River in Ottawa in the small hours of Thursday morning. La Salle County Coroner Richard Ploch says the body of 20-year-old Tyler Carson of Ottawa was recovered by rescue workers in the early morning hours of Thursday. Events started when police tried to stop Carson's vehicle at Norris and Canal. Carson drove away, heading south on La Salle, across the Veterans Bridge and into Allen Park. Police then saw Carson drive the car over a bank and into the river. The subsequent search included multiple dive teams and sonar equipment from La Salle, Will and McLean counties. A forensic autopsy was conducted later in the day on Thursday. Those results are pending.
OTTAWA, IL
Daily Leader

Daily Leader

718
Followers
909
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy