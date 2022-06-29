ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Corsair DDR5 RAM is on sale for a limited time

By Hope Corrigan
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GteT9_0gPBfbQ100
(Image credit: Corsair)

CORSAIR Vengeance | DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) | 5200MHz | (PC5-41600) C40 1.25V | Black | $284.99 $‌173.99 USD at Amazon (save $111) (opens in new tab)

DDR5 RAM is usually pretty pricy so any of the deals talked about in this post are worth checking out. This one from Amazon is just the cheapest we spotted at the time of writing. Corsair makes some of our favorite budget DDR5 RAM so you know these will be even better value for money.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

DDR5 RAM is finally here and relevant (opens in new tab) after its inauspicious beginnings, but even now the price is holding many consumers back from the upgrade. Thankfully it has become much more readily available and with that, we should see prices start to approach something a little bit more reasonable. For now, we have to rely on sales and we've found some pretty good ones for you on Corsair DDR5 deals.

The official Corsair site is having a short one-day sale (opens in new tab) across its DDR5 RAM packages, but in some cases, they're not necessarily the best deals on the market. Considering Corsair is behind some of our favorite budget DDR5 implementations (opens in new tab), seeing them that little bit cheaper is a really nice treat, no matter the store offering them.

The cheapest option on offer right now on the official store is the Vengeance 8GB stick which is going for $45.74. It may not be much RAM, but for under $50 it's just nice to look at, really. It's almost tempting to buy a piece just to own a little DDR5.

The Vengeance 32GB set, comprising two 16GB DDR5 DRAM 5200MHz sticks is down from $257.99 to $193.49, which is probably more inline with what most people who are looking to upgrade are after. They're also by far the nicest looking and speediest of the bunch. Of course, you could really splurge and grab the 64GB pack of DDR5 4800 down to $333.74 from $444.99 USD. Though that's still a pretty penny for a few sticks of RAM.

Moar RAM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SYwJQ_0gPBfbQ100

Best DDR5 RAM (opens in new tab): the latest and greatest

Best DDR4 RAM (opens in new tab): affordable and fast

There are a few other configurations to choose from on the Corsair site but as we've said, you'll want to get in quick if you want any of these particular deals. However, it is worth noting that some reasonably priced RAM has also been spotted on Amazon.

Right now you can get what looks like the same set of 32GB 5200MHz sticks but in black for $174 down from its list price of $285 (opens in new tab). Proof that it's always worth doing a quick shop around before putting down the hard cash. That's currently the best deal we've spotted, but there's no word on how long this will be around for.

Depending on shipping options to you which one is the better deal might change, but while the sales last at least, there are a few choices on which RAM deal you'd like to take.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfJ0i_0gPBfbQ100

Hope’s been writing about games for about a decade, starting out way back when on the Australian Nintendo fan site Vooks.net. Since then, she’s talked far too much about games and tech for publications such as Techlife, Byteside, IGN, and GameSpot. Of course there’s also here at PC Gamer, where she gets to indulge her inner hardware nerd with news and reviews. You can usually find Hope fawning over some art, tech, or likely a wonderful combination of them both and where relevant she’ll share them with you here. When she’s not writing about the amazing creations of others, she’s working on what she hopes will one day be her own. You can find her fictional chill out ambient far future sci-fi radio show/album/listening experience podcast at BlockbusterStation.buzzsprout.com. No, sadly she’s not kidding.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Official dates and best early deals on Nintendo, Shark, Fitbit and more

Calling all deal hunters – we’ve got some good news for you: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is less than two weeks away, with the sale confirmed to return on Tuesday 12 July through to Wednesday 13 July. And the retailer has already kicked off its early sale, which includes up to 50 per cent off big-ticket brands.The event started in 2015 to mark Amazon’s 20th anniversary, and has since become one of the biggest, and best, sales events of the year. The shopping extravaganza lasts a full 48 hours and offers you the chance to save money on everything from...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and best early offers on Asus and Acer computers

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is less than two weeks away. The highlight of the shopping calendar has been officially confirmed for 12 and 13 July, with some early deals popping up already. After a sluggish start to the year the globe-spanning sales event promises record-breaking sales for the retail giant.Laptop and Chromebook deals are always popular on Amazon Prime Day, and with the rise of hybrid and remote working leading many of us to upgrade our tech, this year’s sale could see an especially strong interest in the best laptops of 2022. We’re also anticipating discounts across the rest of...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corsair#Art#Tech#List Price#Corsair Vengeance
PC Gamer

Lab denies opening portals into parallel universes despite everyone thinking so

A lab in Tennesee that does research in neutron, nuclear and clean energy had to debunk the myth that they were somehow attempting to open portals to other dimensions. Though if I ever learned anything from popular science fiction, if a research lab says they aren't opening portals to parallel universes, my instinct tells me that they are totally opening portals to other dimensions. So you can imagine why folks would be skeptical.
SCIENCE
PC Gamer

Square Enix puts their spin on the farm and fantasy life sim with Harvestella

The genre of Stardew Valley, Harvest Moon, and Rune Factory has a big new developer weighing in. Square Enix is putting their distinctive spin and visual style on the perennially popular life sim and farming game genre this year with Harvestella. With a combination of farming, exploration, and action-roleplaying combat, Harvestella looks like Square Enix's answer to Rune Factory (opens in new tab)—a similar game in the genre that blends the traditional friendship and farming with action RPG elements.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

The iPad Air 4 has just taken a serious price hit

IPad deals are at their sweetest when they sit on older models, and this week's discounts on the iPad Air 4 are no different. You'll find the 2020 tablet available for just £429 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) right now - a full £150 off the original £579 launch price. This device has had a slowly decreasing price tag over the last couple of years, but we've only ever seen it cheaper once.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
GamesRadar

4th of July laptop sales 2022: all the best deals available this weekend

We're rounding up all the best 4th of July laptop deals in one place - so you can speed through the sales this weekend. 4th of July laptop sales are landing all around us, and we're still four days away from the main event. However, if you're looking to beat the crowds to some of the biggest discounts on the shelves this weekend, we've got your back.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Six-year-old AMD GPU smokes Nvidia’s new GTX 1630 by more than double

Nvidia quietly released the GTX 1630 on Tuesday, following a reported delay at the end of May. The card, which is around $150 and built on the older Turing architecture, won’t be making it into our roundup of the best graphics cards, though. Early reviews show that even the six-year old RX 470 beats the GTX 1630 by as much as 52%.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Minecraft youtuber Technoblade dies at the age of 23

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Alex Technoblade has died at the age of 23 years old. The news came in a farewell video, 'so long nerds', posted by family, in which his father read a script written shortly before his death, before making his own tribute. Technoblade's channel has over 10.8 million followers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PC Gamer

AMD-powered Frontier supercomputer is now the world's first 'true exascale machine'

The AMD-powered Frontier supercomputer will help power the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Our friends over at AMD have been making big strides in the field of supercomputing for some time. Just now the Frontier supercomputer—one of several machines powered by the red team's custom-built components—has gained the top spot in not only the Top500 (opens in new tab), and Green500 (opens in new tab) lists, but also the HPL-AI (opens in new tab) performance list. That's an immense feat for the company, and speaks to the raw power of the silicon AMD is producing nowadays.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Xiaomi could unveil the Redmi Note 4 in India by January

As per a new report, Xiaomi will bring the Redmi Note 4 to the Indian shores by January 2017. The smartphone has already sold pretty well in China, and it was only a matter of time before the company brought the handset to India. Since the company sells the smartphone...
CELL PHONES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy