Griffin Bike Park adds three new trails

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Griffin Bike Park in southern Vigo County added three new trails.

They welcome the Heroes Trail, Recon Trail and the Over-n-Out trail to the park.

The Heroes Trail is one of the three, and will connect bikers with Fowler Park.

The money for the project comes from the state’s Next Levels Trails Grant which comes from the Indiana DNR.

